Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Lost Over $ 500 Billion In Market Cap With Latest Correction

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has hit the low near $ 30k due to strong corrections after hitting highs above $ 64.5k in mid-April.

On May 19, BTC fell to around $ 30K, resulting in the biggest price drop in a single day, up 30%. The $ 30K price level was close to the beginning of 2021, indicating that the long-term investors’ year-to-date (YTD) return on holding BTC was near zero.

Furthermore, this price drop became the first time that BTC fell to 200-MA, a key strategic indicator, since May last year, as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc around the world.

The downtrend observed in the Bitcoin market has caused the major cryptocurrency to lose more than $ 500 billion in market capitalization, as acknowledged by crypto analyst Holger Zschaepitz.

Bitcoin balances on OTC desks were shrinking.

The latest correction has also affected BTC trading at OTC counters, as indicated by Dilution-proof. The crypto data provider explained:

“Since the local high in January, Bitcoin balances on OTC counters are in a downtrend. OTC counters facilitate ‘over the counter’ trading for wealthy entities looking to buy or sell Bitcoin without moving the markets. “

Yann & Jan, co-founders of Glassnode, attributed the recent sale of BTC to investors who bought the leading cryptocurrency in recent months.

However, Bitcoin miners view the recent price drop as an ideal opportunity to accumulate more coins. They are not selling their stakes, as data analyst Jan Wuestenfeld alluded to.

Meanwhile, Bill Miller, an American investor and fund manager, recently revealed his confidence in BTC as a safe investment despite the market crash as well.

Bitcoin was still below the $ 40k psychological mark at the time of writing. The top cryptocurrency was trading at $ 38.2k with a market capitalization of $ 716 billion.

It remains to be seen in the market if Bitcoin will regain momentum to continue its bull run for the remaining days in 2021 or if it has come to an abrupt end.

Image Source: Shutterstock