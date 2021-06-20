Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Lightning Network sees a surge of activity

Compartir

Throughout the year, the Lightning Network (LN) has seen massive growth and continued adoption by the Bitcoin community. Yesterday, the Lightning Network capacity increased to over 1500 BTC.

This increase shows that users are confident in the ability to securely conduct off-chain transactions through LN. This year alone, the Lightning Network has seen a massive 42% growth in the amount of BTC available. In addition, there are now more than 12,000 nodes that handle 45,000 pay channels.

Since its inception, Bitcoin has struggled with blockchain congestion and the higher fees associated with the influx of transactions. LN aims to reduce this congestion while reducing transaction fees.

As a second-level payment protocol, the Lightning Network is important to users in microtransactions. Without the ability to perform these transactions, BTC is not exactly attractive as a payment method for the common man due to higher fees and slower transaction times.

Giving users the opportunity to make these smaller transactions is important for the acceptance of cryptocurrencies for daily payments. The scalability that Lightning Network brings to the blockchain is crucial to the fact that this technology is no longer used as a traditional investment but as a kind of fiat currency.

In the last few weeks since El Salvador announced Bitcoin as legal tender, Bitrefill announced that it has processed more than 10,000 daily transactions on multiple occasions. This large number of transactions on LN saved almost 2 full blocks on the blockchain. This shows that the Lightning Network is applicable for daily transactions and that it helps to scale Bitcoin.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to some questions last Thursday and indicated that it is only a matter of time before LN is integrated into Twitter. With the advanced introduction of blockchain technology, the Lightning Network will be an important integration for everyday application users transacting with Bitcoin. While there hasn’t been any integration yet, Jack Dorsey’s answer to the question is illuminating.

It is very likely that the applications will soon be equipped with blockchain technology and make transactions over the Lightning Network ever easier, faster and more secure.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.