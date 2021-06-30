Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Lacks Momentum Above $ 36K, Why BTC Could Correct Lower

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin extended its recovery above the $ 36,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC surpassed close to $ 36,700 and is now correcting gains.

Bitcoin started a new rally above the $ 35,000 and $ 36,000 resistance levels. The price is now trading very well above $ 35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $ 35,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to start a downward correction below $ 35,700 and $ 35,500 in the near term.

Bitcoin price is correcting gains

Bitcoin started a steady rise after settling above the $ 34,000 level. BTC broke the key $ 35,000 barrier and the 100 hourly simple moving average to move further into a positive zone.

The price even spiked above the $ 36,500 resistance. It traded as high as $ 36,698 and is now correcting earnings. There was a break below the $ 36,500 and $ 36,000 levels. It even traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the up move from the low of $ 33,939 to the high of $ 36,698.

Bitcoin is still trading very well above $ 35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major uptrend line forming with support near $ 35,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If the pair fails to sustain above the trend line support, it could start a downward correction below $ 35,500. The next key support is near the $ 35,200 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 33,939 low to $ 36,698 high. Any other loss could require a prolonged decline towards the $ 34,000 support zone in the coming sessions.

New surge in BTC?

If bitcoin holds steady above the trend line support, it could rise further above the $ 36,000 resistance. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 36,500 level.

The next key resistance is near $ 36,700, above which the bulls are likely to target a new high above $ 37,000. Any further gains could lift the price towards the $ 38,000 resistance. The next big barrier is near the $ 40,000 zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is still well above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 35,700, followed by $ 35,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 36,000, $ 36,500, and $ 38,000.