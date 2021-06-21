Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin is ‘worst enemy’ and will lose to Ethereum: Charles Hoskinson

Compartir

IOHK CEO and Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson has argued that Bitcoin is at a significant competitive disadvantage due to its slow speeds and will be usurped by proof-of-stake networks.

In a five-hour podcast with computer scientist and artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman, the Cardano founder argued that proof-of-stake networks offer superior speed and functionality than the original cryptocurrency, stating:

“The problem with Bitcoin is that it is very slow, it is like the mainframe programming of the past. The only reason it’s still available is because a lot has gone into maintaining it. “

“You have to update the damn thing!” Hoskinson exclaimed regarding Bitcoin’s underlying proof-of-work consensus mechanism, emphasizing that Bitcoin’s programmatic utility lags behind its competitors.

Hoskinson also criticized the Bitcoin community for being reluctant to innovate beyond the cryptocurrency base layer, and also described Bitcoin’s second-layer scaling solutions as “highly fragile.”

“[Bitcoin] he is his own worst enemy. It has the network effects, it has the brand name, it has regulatory approval. But, there is no way to change the system, even correcting the obvious disadvantages in that system. “

However, the Cardano founder argued that Ethereum has grown to rival the Bitcoin network, but has an agile development culture that embraces evolution.

“What’s really cool is that Ethereum doesn’t suffer from that problem […] it’s getting to the point where it has the same network effect as Bitcoin, but the community has a completely different culture, they love to evolve and update, “he said, adding:

“If I had to bet only between those two systems, I would say that nine times out of ten Ethereum is going to win the battle against Bitcoin.”

However, Hoskinson acknowledged that the battle for dominance over cryptocurrencies is a “much more complex game” than the competition between Bitcoin and Ethereum, stating that many other blockchains are now vying for significant share of the chain market. blocks, unsurprisingly naming Cardano among others.