Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin is the solution to inflation

Inflation has long been one of the biggest problems for humanity. Causing the savings of citizens around the world to evaporate, and causing millions to fall into poverty. However, this dynamic could be changing thanks to the birth of cryptocurrencies. Thus, according to Anthony Pompliano in the Tweet of the day, Bitcoin is the solution for inflation:

Bitcoin provides economic relief to billions of people around the world in a way that governments and non-profits can’t even dream of. The devaluation of currencies is by far the leading cause of wealth inequality in the world and the global, digital currency removes that risk. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) July 1, 2021

Bitcoin against inflation

The main criticism against fiat money maintained by members of the crypto community focuses on the manipulation to which it is subjected in many countries of the world by governments. Well, since the issuance of national currencies is centralized, they can be issued without limits and in a discretionary manner. Which, due to the law of supply and demand, can end with the accelerated depreciation of the value of the currency.

Thus, the attractiveness of cryptocurrencies lies precisely in the fact that their liquidity cannot be manipulated. On the contrary, it is set in the code of virtual currencies hosted on its Blockchain. Thanks to which, there is greater predictability regarding the future of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, at least in the number of them that will be in the market.

This is especially important when dozens of countries in the world such as Turkey, Argentina or Venezuela, are going through severe inflationary crises. Caused in good part due to the manipulation of their national currencies. Promoting the use of Bitcoin in these countries as alternatives to fiat money, this being precisely what Anthony Pompliano highlights through Twitter:

With this message, Anthony Pompliano once again emphasizes the advantages of Bitcoin over traditional money. Something that is especially important at a time when the price of the cryptocurrency remains low. Well, for Pompliano, Bitcoin is the solution for inflation.

