Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin: is it time to sell?

Wow, not only did Bitcoin break its previous all-time high of $ 160. But it was way above that. Almost $ 1k per Bitcoin!

Despite the 50% drop after that initial hike, prices continued well beyond anyone’s wildest expectations. But it happened only after a serious 50% drop.

Sounds familiar?

As it stands, we are currently 50% below the previous all-time high. The summer months have historically been bad for the price of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency in general.

The price of Bitcoin was sacrificed in the summer both in 2013 and this year. And both times, it was about a year after the halving.

But, if history repeats itself, there is a strong possibility that we will see a massive increase towards the end of the year.

This would not only suggest that the stock-to-flow model is correct, predicting $ 288k Bitcoin in this bull run, but it would also follow a similar time frame to the 2013 cycle.

But there is one more piece of evidence that makes me think that this could be the case.

We can use Google Trends to see roughly how many people are searching for Bitcoin at any given time.

Everyone’s great fear right now is that this bull run is a repeat of the 2017/2018 cycle. Where every cryptocurrency saw a ~ 90% drop in the price followed by 3 years of stagnant prices.

But if we look at Google’s search volume for Bitcoin, we’ll see that it fell off a cliff in early 2018. And it stayed low for a long time.

Now, we can compare the search volume with its current appearance. Notice that there is a significant drop. But it is still going strong. There is still interest in Bitcoin baby!

This means that people are still searching for Bitcoin. There are still new people learning it, buying it and storing it.

And all those new people gradually increase the price. And it may trigger another race later this year. Similar to what happened in 2013.

At the end of the day, none of us can predict what Bitcoin will do. We would all be rich if we could.

But we can study the data and make an educated guess about what is going to happen. There is quite a bit of data that makes me think that Bitcoin will break a new all-time high later this year. Maybe even in 2022.

But at the end of the day, nothing is guaranteed.

Bitcoin could be hacked. And the price goes up to 0. Joe Biden could criminalize Bitcoin and crash the market. Nobody knows what will happen.

Personally, I’m treating this summer as a good time to average the dollar cost of cryptocurrencies as prices continue to drop.

The community grows day by day. And even if Bitcoin doesn’t see another run at the end of the year, it is only in 2024 that Bitcoin has another halving event.