Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin is close to hitting the 200-day moving average

After hitting lows of $ 30k, Bitcoin (BTC) was once up 5.45% on Wednesday, trading at $ 40,278, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC underwent a sharp correction on May 19 when the price fell to around $ 30,000, resulting in the biggest price drop in a single day, up 30%. Furthermore, this price drop became the first time that BTC fell below the 200-day moving average (MA).

The 200-day MA is a key technical indicator used to determine the general trend of the market. It is a line that shows the average closing price of the last 200 days or approximately 40 trading weeks.

Market analyst Lark Davis revealed that the regained momentum has brought Bitcoin closer to the 200-day MA.

A move above this indicator means an uptrend.

An analysis by CryptoHamster revealed that BTC would need to trade above $ 34,000 for an upward move to kick in.

Africa leads peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading.

According to crypto data provider Documenting Bitcoin:

“Africa is leading the world in peer-to-peer Bitcoin trade volume growth, at 22% in the past three months.”

In July of last year, African nations such as Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana were reported to have traded Bitcoin worth more than $ 1 million in a single week.

Thus, it shows that Africa is still a hub for BTC trading done on peer-to-peer platforms.

Bitcoin’s open interest begins to gain momentum.

Crypto research analyst Nick Mancini revealed that Bitcoin’s open interest had bottomed out, but it appears to be starting to rise higher as high rollers are turning bullish.

Market Trader Joseph Young also noted:

“There are a lot of losing Bitcoin wallets now compared to a few weeks ago. Historically, when this capitulation-esqe trend occurred, it followed a sustainable gradual upward trend. Let’s look at several FUD points / variables in play, but looking better than not. “

As a result, it is necessary to observe whether Bitcoin will break above the 200-day MA later.

Image Source: Shutterstock