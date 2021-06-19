Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin is causing a paradigm shift, according to Novogratz

The billionaire founder of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz recently assured that Bitcoin is causing a paradigm shift in the world of finance. During a Twitch chat with rapper Logic, he highlighted the advantages that the pioneering cryptocurrency offers for investors. He also criticized what he considers the “immaturity” of Elon Musk, which, he said, does not match his intelligence.

During the aforementioned conversation with Logic, highlighted by Infobae, Novogratz reaffirmed his position that Bitcoin is “digital gold.” In that sense, he stated that, although gold and Bitcoin have the same qualities, the digital currency has better technology. In addition, he stressed, it is in a strong accumulation stage among institutional investors.

It should be noted that rising inflation in the post-pandemic US economy has set off alarms. It was recently learned that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates close to zero, which has aroused anxiety among investors. The need for a reserve of value for capital is pressing. Therefore, assets such as gold and Bitcoin are among the most demanded.

In what sense is Bitcoin causing a paradigm shift?

For the founder of Galaxy Digital, the popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is causing a paradigm shift. “That is why Bitcoin is far outperforming gold, although both cover the same,” he said. It should be noted that the digital currency is not only used by investors in the speculative field, but in various scenarios.

Among them, he highlighted that banks have started using it. In the same way, the number of businesses that accept it as a form of payment is growing rapidly. Novogratz’s words can be complemented by highlighting the recent adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador.

The president of that Central American nation, proclaimed himself a follower of Bitcoin and now promotes important initiatives for mining. Specifically, he proposed that the farms that are installed in the country will be fed with energy from volcanoes (geothermal).

Along the same lines, politicians from other countries have welcomed El Salvador’s initiative. For example, in Panama, Mexico, Paraguay and other nations, there have been movements promoting the use of cryptocurrency. All this gives validity to the words of Novogratz, when he assures that Bitcoin is causing a paradigm shift.

In the words of Mike Novogratz in a recent discussion, Bitcoin is causing a total turnaround in the world of economics. Source: Infobae

Elon Musk’s immaturity doesn’t match his intelligence

Referring to the price of the main cryptocurrency, the businessman considered that the real code of Bitcoin is not its value. This is a social construction, it has value because we, the users, say that it has value, he said. He also highlighted that investors who save Bitcoin in the future, do not do so taking into account its intermittent price movements, but its potential.

Based on this, he criticized the businessman Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, whom he described as a very intelligent person, but with certain traits of immaturity. The latter, in his understanding, negatively impacts the volatility of cryptocurrencies. The largest of these episodes, it should be noted, occurred in mid-May. Back then, Musk withdrew the option of receiving Bitcoin as a form of payment for Tesla vehicles, causing a sharp drop in crypto.

He pointed out that the most valuable thing that Bitcoin has is its scarcity, which is reinforced by the security of its network. The most important of the digital currencies in market capitalization, it has an issue cap of 21 million units. They are generated through mining, and the process of creating new coins will conclude in the year 2,140. On the other hand, Novogratz praised MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor for his entire dedication to promoting Bitcoin.

