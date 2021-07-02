Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin is at a discount, but institutions have not reacted

As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is discounted. In particular, as it moves further away from the all-time high of nearly $ 65,000, things are starting to look different. The data shows that the institutions have shown a reluctance.

In fact, the demand for the cryptocurrency, as well as the excitement it generated over the past months, appears to have stalled. Apparently shaken by the same concerns that have pushed Bitcoin prices lower.

The possible environmental damage of Bitcoin The regulatory crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining in China The possibility that the US Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy in an effort to combat inflation.

Therefore, it has had an impact on the institutions that invested or considered investing in Bitcoin. Well, while some like Tesla seem to be regretting their investment, stopping accepting payments with cryptocurrency for their cars. Others like MicroStrategy have decided not only to maintain, but to redouble their commitment to virtual currency.

In this regard, analyst William Clemente III pointed out that the demand for Bitcoin by institutional investors had slowed down:

“It seems that the US institutional demand for BTC has slowed down. The currencies had been moving at an increasing rate until the end of February. Now the trend has been reversed.

Has price volatility scared away institutional investors, or are they still looking to buy Bitcoin?

In this regard, according to the Glassnode report, “institutional demand seems to remain somewhat mediocre.” The latest data could show why Bitcoin has stalled between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 over the last month.

#Bitcoin has held onto support this week, absorbing yet another capitulation, and likely sell-side pressure from miners We analyze

– A second on-chain capitulation

– Balance of miner revenue + selling

– glassnode (@glassnode) June 28, 2021

Lennix Lai, director of financial markets at OKEx said: “Despite the fact that there is a sign in the recent bear market that investors are scared. We do not see a massive exit of institutional users ».

In addition, Jeff Dorman, Chief Investment Officer of Arca Funds said: “We speak with institutional investors every day. They are still allocating funds in record sizes.

Similarly, John Todaro, vice president of research at Needham & Co said: “Some small institutions are still active in moving towards Bitcoin.”

Could it be that they are preparing to attack?

As is known, the signs that institutions are preparing to attack continue to grow: companies like BlackRock, Goldman Sachs. Also, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are on the list of financial institutions that have established Bitcoin funds and services in recent months.

Indeed, on Tuesday, financial services firm TP ICAP announced that it is launching a platform alongside Fidelity Investments and Standard Chartered.

MicroStrategy continues to trust Bitcoin

In short, the company led by Michael Saylor, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin. Even if the price of the currency is far from its historical maximum.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 13,005 bitcoins for ~ $ 489 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 37,617 per bitcoin. As of 6/21/21 we #hodl ~ 105,085 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 2,741 billion at an average price of ~ $ 26,080 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps: //t.co/gLfnOxZEZc – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) June 21, 2021

In fact, one of the companies with the highest profits has managed to accumulate thanks to the bullish rally of Bitcoin. When the other traditional companies seem to have not reacted yet.

By way of closing, Bitcoin has revolutionized the financial world. Not only to companies and investors, but even to countries, what do you think about it? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Tim Draper: “Accept Bitcoin as a national currency and companies will come alone.”

