Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin investor sentiment returns to ‘extreme fear’ of 2020 crisis

Investor sentiment towards bitcoin is not at its best. According to the Fear and Greed (fear and greed) index, the stance on bitcoin (BTC) reached a point of “extreme fear”, falling to the levels of the 2020 crisis, unleashed by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

This Sunday, May 16, said index reached 20, a mark that indicates the “extreme fear” towards investing in BTC according to the Fear and Greed Index. This Monday’s update places the index at “fear”, with the mark at 27.

The Fear and Greed Index measures market sentiment. In the case of cryptocurrencies, the behavior is “very emotional”, explains alternative.me, in its section dedicated to this index.

The index went from “greed” to “extreme fear” in one week. Source: alternative.me.

This index is usually used as a buy or sell indicator., depending on the general market sentiment. For this, data such as the dominance of bitcoin in the market, mentions in social networks, volatility, trade volumes and search interest on the subject on Google are analyzed.

The index reached levels not seen since last year’s crisis, amid the controversy sparked by Elon Musk’s criticism of bitcoin and its alleged energy expenditure, which has caused the price of BTC to fall above 20% in the last 7 days.

Musk’s apparent war against Bitcoin seems to have quickly taken a toll on investment interest. Just a week ago, the general feeling was one of ‘greed«, With a 72 in the index.

Bearish signal or buying opportunity?

Although it might seem like a bearish sign, the “extreme fear” of this index it is considered rather as a purchase opportunity. The description of the index also states that when there is more greed, “the market must make a correction.”

Historical data shows that there has been a correlation between the Fear and Greed Index and the price of bitcoin. In fact, if we refer to the crisis of February-March 2020, we hit the point of greatest fear in the market, at least since 2018.

The ‘Fear and Greed’ index reached April 2020 levels. Source: alternative.me.

From that point to the present, the price of bitcoin has multiplied up to 17 times. And right now, despite the fall in recent days, it remains 11 times above its price at that time.

At least so far in 2021, on the other hand, as greed has shifted to fear, the price of bitcoin has been climbing, with ever higher supports. Even taking into account market corrections.

The graph, published by Ilia Sakowski in response to a post about the moment of “extreme fear” on Twitter, shows how bitcoin has performed in the market, in contrast to the drop in greed among investors.

This behaviour seems to coincide with the view of ‘extreme fear’ as a buying opportunity for BTC, waiting for a price recovery.

Expectations for this year are also high on the part of analysts. Some talk about bitcoin not just surpassing $ 100,000, but approaching $ 300,000. Right now, those predictions seem far off, although the re-live pandemic fear floor could indicate otherwise.