Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Holds Above 100 SMA, Here’s How BTC Could Start Rising Again

Bitcoin price corrected lower from the $ 38,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is holding the 100 hourly SMA and could start a new surge in the near term.

Bitcoin has a couple of major supports near the $ 36,000 zone. The price is currently trading very well above $ 36,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key declining channel is forming with resistance near $ 36,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could start a major rally if it breaks the $ 37,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price is still supported

Bitcoin gained pace above the $ 35,500 resistance and extended its upward move. BTC even broke the $ 37,000 resistance level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the bulls struggled to clear the $ 38,000 resistance zone. A high was formed near $ 37,900 and the price recently corrected lower. There was a break below the $ 37,000 support level. Bitcoin declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent upward move from the low of $ 34,225 to the high of $ 37,900.

The price is now trading very well above $ 36,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key declining channel is also forming with resistance near $ 36,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

The pair is also finding offers near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent upward move from the low of $ 34,225 to the high of $ 37,900.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $ 36,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 37,000 level. A clear break above the $ 37,000 zone could set the pace for a new high above $ 37,900. The next major resistance is near the $ 38,800 level, above which the price could test the $ 40,000 zone.

Break to the downside in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 37,000 resistance, it could correct lower. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 36,200 level.

The first major support is near the $ 36,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 36,000 support, the price could start another decline. In the indicated case, the price is likely to dip towards the $ 35,000 support.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is just above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 36,000, followed by $ 35,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 37,000, $ 38,000, and $ 40,000.