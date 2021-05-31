Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin hits the Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most famous auto races in the world. And it is that, in the 200 laps that comprise the race, there are some of the best single-seater drivers. Being sponsored in turn by multimillionaire companies looking to take advantage of the media pull. But this year is special, as Bitcoin reaches the Indy 500 from the hand of Ed Carpenter, as he comments in the Tweet of the day:

Dear #Bitcoin, Today, we make history. Today, @ECRIndy is proud to race for human freedom, financial inclusivity, savings technology, and Bitcoin open-source development. # Bitcoin is the hardest money mankind has ever conceived. There is nothing more I'd rather suit up for. pic.twitter.com/9W8xj1JsO0 – Ed Carpenter (@ edcarpenter20) May 30, 2021

Bitcoin continues to advance

Little by little, cryptocurrencies are beginning to be part of the daily lives of millions of people around the world. A process that, although it has been going on for years, has accelerated after the last great bullish rally in the price of Bitcoin. Which had as its main effect, positioning BTC in all the media globally, making most people begin to familiarize themselves with this technology.

This being a process that has managed to transcend the purely financial or technological world, thanks to the appearance of Bitcoin in other samples of popular culture. Including songs, television series, movies, or more recently digital art thanks to the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

However, now Bitcoin has reached a new frontier, after Ed Carpenter, owner of Ed Carpenter Racing, announced through his Twitter account that the Chevrolet number 21 of his team in the Indy 500 would be sponsored not by a large company , but for Bitcoin. Presenting himself to the race wearing the logo of the first cryptocurrency in the world, in favor of financial inclusion and free code.

«Today, we make history. Today, @ECRIndy prides itself on competing for human freedom, financial inclusion, savings technology, and the open source development of Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the strongest money humanity has ever conceived. There is nothing else I prefer to dress for.

In this way, Bitcoin would reach the Indy 500 for the first time in history. Showing the advancement of cryptocurrency worldwide, and the recognition it is obtaining as a source of financial inclusion and technological development, beyond the price it may have at any given time.

