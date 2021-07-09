Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin hits a key juncture, why BTC could struggle to rally

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin extended its decline below the $ 33,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC is now consolidating above $ 32,200, below which it could accelerate to the downside.

Bitcoin started a new decline below the $ 33,500 and $ 33,200 support levels. The price is now trading below the $ 33,000 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A short-term trading triangle is forming with resistance near $ 33,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could correct to the upside, but the bulls are likely to face resistance near $ 33,500.

Bitcoin price test key support

Bitcoin was unable to stay above the $ 33,500 support and extended its decline. BTC even broke the $ 33,000 support zone and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price even shot below $ 32,200, but there was no follow-up move. It is now consolidating losses above the $ 32,200 support zone. It is now approaching the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 35,975 to the low of $ 32,150.

A short-term trading triangle is also forming with resistance near $ 33,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The triangle support is near the $ 32,200 zone.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Hence, the first major support is near the $ 32,200 zone. The next key support is near the $ 32,000 level. If the bitcoin price does not sustain above the $ 32,000 support, there could be a sharp drop. The next major support is near the $ 30,500 level. Any other loss could push the price below the $ 30,000 main support zone in the near term.

Limited upsides on BTC?

If bitcoin remains stable above the $ 32,000 support zone, an upward correction could begin. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 33,000 level.

The first major resistance is near $ 33,500. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 35,975 to the low of $ 32,150. If there is a close above the $ 33,500 resistance zone, the price could rally towards the $ 34,000 resistance. The main hurdle remains near the $ 35,000 zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now rising towards the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 32,000, followed by $ 31,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 33,000, $ 33,500, and $ 34,000.