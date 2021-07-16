Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin helps Cuba alleviate social crisis

The Republic of Cuba is going through one of the worst economic moments since the decade of the special period after the fall of the Soviet Union. Thousands of people are impacted by the shortage of medicine and food, exacerbating the impact of the Covid-19 virus. Support among Cubans, inside and outside the island, is a fundamental factor. To this aid to Cuba, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are added.

It is a fast, safe and transparent way to help the population of some provinces that are experiencing the brunt of the crisis. One of them is Matanzas, where the health system has collapsed due to the pandemic. The shortage of medicines and the impact of new variants of the virus increase the suffering of the population.

It is an extreme situation that has driven large sectors of the population to despair. In this sense, the island witnessed some unprecedented anti-government protests last Sunday, July 11. Dozens of people took to the streets of various cities to make demands. Some called for improvements in the situation, others called for the end of the political system that governs that nation since 1959.

What kind of help does Bitcoin represent for Cuba?

The help that Bitcoin can provide to Cuba is outstanding for many reasons. The first one is that cryptocurrency is designed to break down the barriers imposed by governments. Consequently, it is difficult for the Cuban government to block the entry of these remittances to its citizens.

On the other hand, it is complex for the United States authorities to track those who send cryptocurrencies. As is known, Washington has imposed a commercial, economic and financial embargo on the Caribbean island since 1962. It has caused incalculable losses to the stability and development of the country.

Thus, Cuba’s chances of accessing the financial system are slim. The sending of remittances from the United States and other countries to the island was considerably limited by the Republican government of Donald Trump. Despite this, the sending of cryptocurrencies cannot be controlled by centralized entities.

The aforementioned makes Bitcoin an ideal tool for sending humanitarian aid to Cuba. The great problem so far with this new technology is that it is unknown by the great majority of the population. Thus, a large part of the people who want to send, do not know how to access cryptocurrencies. Similarly, the people who need to receive it have no idea how it works either.

Some initiatives

But pessimism is not a problem for important representatives of digital currencies related to the largest of the Antilles. In this way, initiatives arise to bring the benefits of digital currencies to Cuba. In that order, CoinDesk highlights the most important ways to bring access to cryptocurrencies to the Cuban population.

The most important of these ventures are BitRemesas and QvaPay. They promote access to cryptocurrencies and the collection of foreign currency for Cubans through the use of digital currencies. One of the most prominent representatives of the crypto universe in Cuba, Erich García Cruz, heads the initiative.

García Cruz, has created an account in QvaPay with zero commissions to receive donations. He told CoinDesk that all donations are transparent and can be audited in real time. Through this step, he hopes to receive donations from Cubans abroad, without the complexities of the barriers imposed by the embargo.

By shortening the barriers, the population’s access to food and food becomes more direct and faster. Helping the Cuban population is the main task of this initiative that is supported by Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, Tron, among other digital currencies.

The impact of the pandemic in the province of Matanzas has been particularly strong. In the midst of this crisis, aid initiatives in Bitcoin were born for the population of Cuba. Source: Diariodecuba.com

An agnostic remittance system

The precarious situation in Cuba, marked mainly by the lack of food and medicine, is a politically sensitive issue. Meanwhile, it is not the objective of this work to determine whether government policies or the US embargo are responsible for the situation. The same goes for Bitcoin. The sole objective of the cryptocurrency is to reach the population that needs help.

On the other hand, initiatives to help Cuba with Bitcoin and other virtual currencies also offer advice. Those who want to send help and do not have crypto accounts, are advised in the process. For this, they receive support on how to use exchange platforms such as Binance or Coinbase.

Another barrier that stands against the reception of Bitcoin is the government’s measure to cut Internet service. The aforementioned protests set off alarms within the Communist Party of Cuba, which fears that the protests will destabilize the government system.

Faced with this, Havana has considerably limited Internet access in almost the entire island. This, unsurprisingly, negatively affects the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a means of helping people in need in Cuba.

The pandemic rages on the Caribbean island

The Cuban government, at the beginning of the pandemic, seemed one of the best prepared to face it. In fact, the Caribbean nation sent doctors to places where Covid-19 caused great losses such as Italy and Spain. The medical brigades were applauded and the Caribbean nation stood out as an example to follow when facing a health emergency.

Additionally, the island prided itself on creating its own vaccines against the virus, withdrawing the concerned glances of the international community. However, this entire facade seems to collapse with the protests last Sunday. The true situation came to light.

The numbers of infected in Matanzas are alarming. Earlier this month, infections increased 50% in a matter of days. Likewise, the protests could increase the magnitude of the infections. The help of the Bitcoin community, takes center stage and on it depends, to a large extent, the well-being of the most affected people within Cuba.

These contributions are used, indicated the interviewees to the aforementioned medium, for the purchase of masks and medicines. In this regard, it is noteworthy that the Cuban authorities temporarily eliminated customs restrictions for the purchase of medicines and food abroad.

The context

To have an accurate idea of ​​everything that is hidden behind the current situation in Cuba, it is important to review some background data. On January 1, 1959, the civil war in Cuba ended when the rebel army led by Fidel Castro took La Havana: With a nationalist program, the new government nationalizes the island’s resources and expropriates North American companies in Cuban territory. This unleashed a chain of aggression that continues to the present: In 1961, the United States announced the trade embargo and began a process of hostilities that ended with the attempted military invasion of the island. The invading troops were defeated by the Cuban army that same year in the Bay of Pigs. Fear of a new invasion pushed Cuba to ally itself with the Soviet Union and to declare itself officially communist. In 1962, it tried to install nuclear missiles to deter the U.S. To prevent overthrow, the Cuban government curtailed civil liberties and launched a policy of persecution against its opponents. Both the United States and Cuba are reluctant to change their positions. policies. What has mainly affected the civilian population.

