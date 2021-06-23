Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Heads to Worst Quarter Since 2018 Bear Market Started

Compartir

Bitcoin is set to post its worst quarter since the start of the 2018 downtrend.

The current quarter is also on track to be the second worst on record for BTC in the nearly eight years since the start of 2014.

According to crypto data aggregator Skew, Bitcoin is currently down nearly 46% during the quarter, the weakest quarter since the first quarter of 2018, when it lost roughly 50% of its value in just three months amid the fallout. from the all-time highs of 2017..

#bitcoin is up 10% so far this year, but on track to the worst quarter since Q1 2018 pic.twitter.com/z3PpsAlIJK – skew (@skewdotcom) June 22, 2021

Since the beginning of 2019, the second quarter of 2021 is only the fourth quarter that has seen a reduction in the value of Bitcoin, with the price of BTC falling approximately 10.6% during the first quarter of 2020, down 13.6%. in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2019.

Big guys downloading BTC

According to CoinShares’ June 21 Digital Asset Cash Flows weekly report, institutional investors have continued to dump exposure to Bitcoin for the sixth week in a row, and BTC’s follow-up investment products saw $ 89 million in exits over seven days. .

Overall, crypto investment products combined saw a third straight week of exits, with investors eliminating $ 79 million from the sector last week. However, CoinShares notes that multi-asset products posted inflows of $ 10 million, followed by Polkadot with $ 1.2 million and Ripple with $ 800,000.

Institutions are not alone in reducing their exposure to Bitcoin, with data from on-chain analytics provider Glassnode revealing that OTC trading desks and miners are also downloading coins.

According to Glassnode, BTC holdings of OTC desktops have fallen to their lowest level since March 2020, while miners have also been selling for the past few weeks amid China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining.

#Bitcoin miners have increased their distribution throughout June as the mining industry experiences the largest migration in history. However, $ BTC holdings on OTC desktops have reached a new local low, last seen in March 2020. Read our analysis here https://t.co/dRbQgKkwfh pic.twitter.com/9MDXQfVB4l – glassnode (@glassnode) June 23, 2021

But not everyone is capitulating, with popular Bitcoin podcaster Anthony Pompliano tweeting to his nearly one million followers that he is racking up Bitcoin for average dollar cost regardless.

Pomp describes himself as “an atrocious trader who is guaranteed to lose” and acknowledges that he “has no idea where the price of Bitcoin is going in the short term”, so the influencer emphasizes his long perspective. term for BTC.

4 / The dollar cost averaging strategy is based on the idea that “time to market is more important than time to market.” This has historically been true of bitcoin. The asset has a compound annual growth rate of more than 100% during the last decade. – Pomp (@APompliano) June 22, 2021

Glassnode also notes that long-term holders (Bitcoin addresses that historically don’t sell the coins they accumulate) have significantly increased their holdings since Bitcoin began to retreat from its all-time highs in April.