Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin hashrate continues to plummet due to massive disconnects in China

The Chinese government’s ban on Bitcoin mining continues to wreak havoc on the hashrate of this cryptocurrency. The massive disconnections in five provinces of that country, which encompass almost 60% of the computing power of Bitcoin, are in full swing. This has sparked fears and uncertainty in the crypto community.

For its part, the price of BTC has been one of the first to react to the drop in hash power. On June 15, the value of Bitcoin reached 41.3K. However, with the onset of the mining diaspora, fear has led to selling pressure. At the time of writing, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $ 32,800 US dollars.

Another aspect that could be influencing the price change in a negative way is the capitulation of the miners. Mining farms that have already started the migration process are forced to sell part of their bitcoins to cover moving expenses. This situation is creating excess supply in the market, which has a direct impact on the drop in the price of the digital asset.

How far could the Bitcoin hashrate go down?

While the process of mass miner disconnection continues, the Bitcoin hasrate continues to fall. In that sense, knowing precisely how far the hash power of that cryptocurrency will go down is not an easy task for analysts. It is important to note that the levels could be as low as in 2017, since there are not a few farms that will be disconnected.

Likewise, how long it will remain under the computing power of Bitcoin is also uncertain. Consequently, this will depend on how long it takes for miners to reconnect their equipment. It can be guessed that it will not be a quick process due to several factors to consider.

Among these factors, it should be taken into account that many of the miners will have to sell their equipment within China and then buy others. In this case, they must be efficiently adapted to the electricity costs of the destination places. On the other hand, another group of miners will begin moving thousands of machines to far away places in China such as the United States.

From any point of view the mining diaspora process is viewed, it will be a process that will take time. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin hashrate keeps dropping continuously. The growth of mining in other parts of the world indicates that the fall of the hash will not be a straight line.

The downward trend of the Bitcoin hashrate is accentuated while the process of massive disconnection of miners in China continues. Source: Coinwarz

Implications of the drop in hash power

The consequences of the fall in the computing power (hashrate) of Bitcoin are varied and most of them negative. In this way, the price, which was discussed above, is only one of those affected. As highlighted, this will be impacted by the nervousness generated in the market by the uncertainty of the migration process described in the previous subtitle. On the other hand, the oversupply of Bitcoin caused by the capitulation of the miners.

It should be considered that miners are dedicated to accumulating large amounts of Bitcoin while waiting for the price to rise and make better profits. They make just the necessary sales of their coins to cover their maintenance operating expenses on the farms. However, in extraordinary situations, miners liquidate more coins than expected, which directly and negatively influences the price of Bitcoin.

Parallel to the price of Bitcoin due to the fall of the hashrate, this impact also on the level of difficulty. At the same time, the latter is related to the weakness or strength of the network, as well as its scalability. In other words, the fewer miners are active, the fewer transaction validators, which causes network bottlenecks and high commissions.

It should be noted that, on average, every 10 minutes a block of transactions is validated. Thus, when the Bitcoin hashrate goes down, that average time goes down. Therefore, the network automatically lowers the difficulty of solving mathematical problems so that the average returns to 10 minutes. In this way, the massive disconnections of miners are expected to cause a wide drop in difficulty.

In six days, the price of Bitcoin fell from $ 41,300 to $ 32,800. Source: TradingView

Network vulnerability due to disconnections

As the Bitcoin hashrate continues to fall, the difficulty will adjust lower. The next adjustment will be June 30. It is expected that it will place the difficulty at approximately 17Q. This, as already highlighted, generates more profits for miners that remain active, but creates weaknesses in the network.

One of those weaknesses is scalability. A fewer number of transaction validators means that they will take time to be processed. As a result, the commissions for them will increase considerably. In this case, thousands of people choose to exchange their bitcoins for other currencies with better scalability (at any price) and get transfers.

Another factor that can be compromised with massive disconnections is the vulnerability of the network to external attacks. Although the possibility of a 51% attack is extremely low, it should be emphasized that this possibility is more likely with a low hashrate than with a high one.

Although many analysts rule out an external attack on the network due to its low probability of success, it must be considered that in the statistics everything counts.

Data to take into consideration

Punitive measures against mining in China are causing massive disconnections of miners. This has a direct impact on the Bitcoin hashrate, which continues to decline in parallel with those disconnections. At the time of writing, the hash power of Bitcoin is 98.18 EH / s. Less than 5 days ago it stood at 130 EH / s. The fall in the computing power of the cryptocurrency also impacts the market price. It has fallen from $ 41,300 to the current $ 32,700 in six days. The nervousness of the market and the capitulation of the miners play their part in this aspect. The abrupt drop in the hashrate could also have consequences for the operation of the network, such as scalability and high commissions. Although low, it also generates the probability of an external attack (51%) against the Blockchain of the most popular of cryptocurrencies.

