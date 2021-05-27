Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin hash tapes signal build-up is on

Compartir

Bitcoin net profit / loss back-test completed?

The major bitcoin deleveraging event is over and it will be one of the history books. But do the key metrics in the chain reinforce the idea that the worst is probably over ?

Taking into account the profitable currencies that were spent during the liquidation, the capitulation is the largest net loss realized by a significant margin (in dollar terms). Specifically, the drop (which has since started to recover) was 185% greater than the COVID drop of 2020. Considering that bitcoin market capitalization was ten times higher (before the crash), the sharp drop has a lot of sense.

When measured in terms of the realized profit-loss ratio (that is, the ratio of all currencies moved with profit and loss) using a 7-day exponential moving average, the ratio bounced 0.7. This is not atypical of new bull market tests and, most of the time, indicates a relative bottom in a broader uptrend. If prices drop below $ 30,000, this ratio is likely to break through bear market territory, as bitcoin holders sell currencies at a loss.

This was the first time the bull / bear ratio was tested since the start of the $ 10,000 rally.

Created by Charles Edwards, Hash Ribbon is a market indicator that assumes that Bitcoin tends to bottom out when miners capitulate, that is, when Bitcoin becomes too expensive to mine relative to the cost of mining. It indicates that the worst part of the mining sell-off ends when the 30-day moving average of the hash rate crosses above the 60-day moving average (from light red to dark red).

This medium-term indicator, which indicates flows from negative to positive, tends to present good buying opportunities as price momentum turns bullish again. When viewed within the context of the previous bulletin, bitcoin appears to be in a reaccumulation phase, which generally excludes any major movement out of range until another cycle of volatility develops in either direction.

All in all, the BTC / USD advance is worth keeping an eye on. BTC.D (dominance) has bounced off the 40th percentile after 4 months down. The alt season is likely over for now and the situation is only worth checking out once BTC.D reaches 50% or 40%. The reaction of these levels will provide a baseline to intuit what comes next for bitcoin and altcoins.

See you next time.

