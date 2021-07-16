Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Gets Vulnerable, Why BTC Could Soon Test $ 30K

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin extended its slide below $ 31,500 before recovering higher against the US Dollar. BTC is likely to face resistance near $ 32,200 and could continue to decline.

Bitcoin remains in a bearish zone and recently traded towards the $ 31,000 level. The price is now trading well below $ 33,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 32,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair must settle above $ 32,250 and the 100 hourly SMA to start a decent rally in the near term.

Bitcoin price remains in downtrend

After a small upward correction, the bitcoin price failed close to $ 33,000. As a result, BTC started a new decline below the $ 32,000 support level. It even broke the $ 31,550 low and was well below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It traded as low as $ 31,190 before beginning an upward correction. There was a break above the $ 31,500 and $ 31,600 resistance levels. Bitcoin climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 33,210 to the low of $ 31,190.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 32,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 32,200 level. There is also a major downtrend line forming with resistance near $ 32,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

The trend line is near 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 33,210 to the low of $ 31,190. A close above the trend line resistance could push the price towards the $ 33,000 resistance and the 100 hourly SMA.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

To start a decent rally, the price must settle above the $ 33,000 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The next big resistance is near $ 33,500.

More losses in BTC?

If bitcoin does not rally above the $ 32,200 and $ 33,000 resistance levels, there is a risk of further losses. An initial support to the downside is near the $ 31,500 level.

The first major support is now near the $ 31,200 zone. A close below the $ 31,200 level could cause a steady decline in the near term. In the indicated case, the price is likely to test the $ 30,000 support level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now just above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 31,500, followed by $ 31,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 32,200, $ 32,500, and $ 33,000.