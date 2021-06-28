Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Gains Traction, Why BTC Could Target New Level Above $ 35K

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin price regained strength for a further recovery and broke $ 33,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is likely to continue above $ 35,000 in the short term.

Bitcoin started a new rally after the bulls defended the key support at $ 30,000. The price is now trading very well above $ 33,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 33,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is showing positive signs and could soon attempt a clear break above $ 35,000.

Bitcoin price turns green

Bitcoin declined again, but the bulls were active above the main $ 30,000 support zone. BTC formed a base above the $ 30,000 zone to start a new surge. BTC broke the $ 32,500 resistance to move into a positive zone.

There was a clear break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the swing high of $ 35,460 to the $ 30,200 zone. It even cleared the $ 33,500 resistance zone and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Additionally, there was a break above a key downtrend line with resistance near $ 33,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair even rallied above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $ 35,460 high to the $ 30,200 zone.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The current price action is positive and it looks like Bitcoin could continue to climb towards the $ 35,000 resistance. The next key resistance is near $ 35,500, above which the bulls are likely to target a rally towards $ 38,000. The main resistance is still near the $ 40,000 zone.

Dips Limited on BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear either the $ 35,000 resistance or the $ 35,000 resistance, a downward correction could begin. An immediate support to the downside is near the $ 34,000 level.

The next major support is near the $ 33,500 level. Major support is now forming near the $ 33,000 level and the 100 hourly SMA. A break to the downside below the 100 hourly SMA could open the doors for a further decline towards the $ 30,000 zone in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now picking up pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now well above the 55 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 33,500, followed by $ 33,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 35,000, $ 35,500, and $ 36,500.