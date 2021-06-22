Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin fell below $ 30,000 for the first time since January

Key facts:

In mid-May, the price bounced up just off the $ 30,000 mark.

Bitcoin has fallen more than 5% this Tuesday, June 22.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) fell below $ 30,000 on Tuesday, June 22. With a 5% drop so far this day, the main cryptocurrency in the market falls below that mark for the first time since January of this year.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that in mid-May, during the drop of up to 50% in two weeks, BTC reached $ 30,000, although it bounced directly when touching that level. As of this writing, the price is around $ 29,800.

Bitcoin falls below $ 30,000 for the first time since January. Source: CoinMarketCap.

News in development …