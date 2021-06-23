Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin fell back to $ 30,000 its lowest level since January

The price of Bitcoin fell to $ 30,000 this Tuesday, a drop of -8% from the previous day. And to be more exact, this would be the first time that the price of Bitcoin has fallen below the $ 30,000 barrier in the last six months. Since the last time we saw prices around this barrier was at the end of December last year. Moment in which the digital currency had been capitalizing on a pronounced rise.

While many anticipated a drop in the price of the digital currency, it was quite pronounced and formally began shortly before 4:00 a.m. (New York time). In a period of at least five hours, Bitcoin lost at least about $ 2,500. In the midst of a large volume of commercial operations, which reflects large amounts of sales through the major exchanges during that space.

Now, what has been seen in these last hours confirms the thesis put forward by various analysts. Who anticipated a significant pullback for the digital currency in recent days. Precisely due to the events that have been shaking the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The fact that Bitcoin fell back to USD 30,000 is mainly associated with the announcements and actions taken by the Chinese government. Which is carrying out energetic actions against mining and commercial operations with cryptocurrencies within the country.

However, the price of Bitcoin has rebounded and stands at $ 33,000 at the time of this writing. This is registered by our internal tool, crypto online.

Bitcoin mining migrating to the US? 3 tons of mining equipment moved from China to Maryland

The mining power of Bitcoin is beginning to shift towards the United States amid a strong crackdown on the sector in China.

A report on Monday shared by media such as CoinDesk aligns with recent speculation that cryptocurrency miners in China are seeking to migrate to the United States due to the energy measures that the government of the Asian power is taking against the crypto industry nationwide.

CNBC representative Eunice Yoon reported on Monday that a Chinese logistics company in the city of Guangzhou, northwest of Hong Kong, has confirmed that it will transport three tons of Bitcoin mining machines to Maryland, USA. of the Inside China network features program, shared the information through his Twitter.

Chinese logistics company in Guangzhou confirms to CNBC that it is air transporting 3,000 kg (6,600 pounds) of Bitcoin mining machines to Maryland, United States. Fenghua International announces that the products are delivered to the door, with the taxes on both ends settled. Price per kilo: starting at $ 9.37!

The news comes just as multiple reports are emerging about the Chinese government’s intensifying measures against cryptocurrency trading and mining.

Norwegian FSA Sees Urgent Need to Protect Cryptocurrency Investors

Amid Bitcoin slipping back to $ 30,000 on Tuesday, to six-month lows, a Norwegian financial regulator warned investors that the cryptocurrency industry is largely unregulated in the country.

The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, or Finanstilsynet, released a statement on June 22 on consumer protection for cryptocurrency investors. Emphasizing that the authority does not currently supervise local crypto companies in terms of anything other than money laundering:

These platforms must notify Finanstilsynet in accordance with money laundering regulations. But apart from the supervision of money laundering, Finanstilsynet does not supervise these actors.

Finanstilsynet further pointed out the main risks associated with cryptocurrency trading, such as extreme price volatility and vulnerabilities from scams. The authority noted that cryptocurrency price formation is not transparent in many cases.

Did you know?

Amid current concerns about Bitcoin’s carbon footprint, the United Nations has said that the cryptocurrency’s underlying technology has enormous potential to solve global problems like climate change.

The UN will continue to explore the uses of blockchain technology as a way to combat the climate crisis and help achieve a more sustainable global economy. According to an article published on the official UN website on Sunday.

UN experts are confident that “cryptocurrencies and the technology that powers them can play an important role in sustainable development. And, in fact, improve our environmental stewardship. ‘

Specifically, the article points out a number of environmental and sustainability benefits associated with blockchain. Including its power to enable transparency and resistance to fraud, climate finance and clean energy markets.

