Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin falls from $ 40K, here is why the uptrend is still intact in BTC

The price of Bitcoin started a downward correction from well above $ 40,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now trading near a major support at $ 38,000, where the bulls are currently active.

Bitcoin started a downward correction after it failed to stay above $ 40,000. The price is currently just below $ 39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a key trading triangle with support near $ 39,900 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to start a new rally unless there is a close below the $ 38,000 = support.

Bitcoin price revisits key support

Bitcoin broke close to $ 41,350 before beginning a downward correction. BTC consolidated above $ 40,000 for some time before the bulls were unable to protect the aforementioned support zone.

The price declined below the $ 40,000 and $ 39,500 support levels. There was also a break below a key trading triangle with support near $ 39,900 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair even broke the $ 38,500 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the bulls are protecting the $ 38,000 support zone (the latest breakout zone). The price is now consolidating above the $ 38,000 level. It is also just below $ 39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $ 41,350 high to $ 38,154 low is also close to the 100 hourly SMA.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is near the $ 39,750 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 41,350 to the low of $ 38,154.

The main resistance is now forming near the $ 40,000 zone. A clear break to the upside above the $ 40,000 zone is likely to set the pace for a further rally in the near term.

More losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 39,750 and $ 40,000 resistance, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 38,150 level.

The first major support is near the $ 38,000 level. A break to the downside below the recent low and the $ 38,000 level could open the doors for a further decline towards $ 36,500.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly moving towards the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is rising towards the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 38,150, followed by $ 38,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 39,500, $ 39,750, and $ 40,000.