Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin falls back this June 30 and the main cryptocurrencies accompany it

We are facing the end of the month and Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies in the market have fallen during this day. BTC posted a 4.3% drop in the last 24 hours, trading at about $ 34,800 per unit at press time.

Now, not only Bitcoin fell this June 30. So did the main cryptos, registering slight setbacks in the last 24 hours.

Such is the case with coins such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) , Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), THETA, Internet Computer (ICP) and many others. Which capitalize falls between 4% and 7% this June 30.

However, a case that stands out especially amid the decline seen among the main exponents is that of Ethereum Classic (ETC). Currency that is on the rise with gains of 9% for this June 30.

CoinMarketCap Launches Ethereum Token Swaps Powered by Uniswap

CoinMarketCap (CMC) has launched a token swap feature on its website through an integration with the decentralized exchange Uniswap.

CMC is one of the best-known cryptocurrency market data aggregators in the industry and has been owned by Binance since April 2020.

Ethereum-based token site pages now include a swap icon. Allowing users to connect a wallet and trade between ERC-20 tokens. The platform is compatible with the MetaMask, Coinbase, Fortmatic, Portis and WalletConnect wallets.

CMC has seen a significant increase in website traffic since the beginning of the year. Going from 101 million total visits in January to 272.32 million visits in May. Binance is the top website referring traffic to the platform, which is equivalent to 52.68% of referrals last month. Based on data from website analytics company SimilarWeb.

Russia’s central bank to study the risks of cryptocurrency investments

Russia’s central bank has scheduled a risk assessment of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), based on the Bank of Russia’s screening program for the second half of 2021.

The assessment of the potential risks of investing in cryptocurrencies will consider “the systemic risks linked to investing in cryptocurrencies by Russian individuals and entities.”

As part of the investigation, the Bank of Russia will collect data from 15 credit organizations. Among which are large banks such as Sberbank, VTB and Tinkoff Bank, payment systems such as Visa and Mastercard. And, electronic payment providers like Western Union, Qiwi, and WebMoney.

The Bank of Russia also plans to publish an investment study. In shares by non-resident investors for October or November 2021.

The Bank of Russia’s assessment of crypto-related risks comes amid mounting criticism from local legislators and businessmen of the institution’s tough stance on the crypto industry.

650 US banks will be able to offer Bitcoin purchases thanks to an agreement between NCR and NYDIG

Forbes reported today that 650 US banks will soon be able to offer bitcoin purchases to an estimated 24 million customers.

This would be the result of an agreement between business payments giant NCR and digital asset management firm New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), community banks, including First Citizens Bank. Based in North Carolina. And credit unions, including Bay Federal Credit Union in California, will be able to offer their customers cryptocurrency trading through mobile apps built by the payment provider.

Instead of having to deal with onerous regulatory requirements related to owning cryptocurrency for your clients. The financial institutions that choose to make the service available will depend on NYDIG’s escrow services.

