Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin falls and drags the entire crypto market lower

The price of Bitcoin falls again and goes to $ 32,836, losing 5.14% in the last 24 hours, and dragging the entire crypto market down.

The entire TOP 10 today is marked by this negativity, with losses that range between 4% and 10%. For example, ETH is trading at $ 2,166.27 accumulating a loss of 7.72% in the last 24 hours, while BNB is at $ 315.70, losing 5.74% in the same period of time

TOP 10 of the crypto market dawns in the red as Bitcoin falls. Source: Crypto Online.

Despite everything, BTC’s on-chain metrics continue to forecast a positive future, and as we will see in the technical analysis, the loss is still not worrisome.

Bitcoin’s behavior is still flat; however, the flow of currencies towards the exchanges is negative, which should be taken as positive.

The SSR indicator is at the lowest level compared to its lower band of 128 periods. As long as this indicator is on this site, it means that there is more purchasing power to buy Bitcoin, based on the amount of stablecoin supply.

Bitcoin technical analysis as it falls and drags the entire crypto market

BTC just broke the immediate support at $ 33,500, causing the slight bullish intention to be lost.

If the daily candle closes as it is, the price could head towards the large support zone between $ 32,000 and $ 30,000 again, where it is still very likely that we will see the bulls come up strongly.

Overall, still BTC is locked in a big side between the named support zone, and resistance at $ 40,500. Any fluctuation within this range should not be too alarming to either side.

Bitcoin falls and drags the entire crypto market. Chart Source: TradingView.

Weekly chart still maintains a good scenario

The behavior observed in the weekly chart continues to say that the correction is complete, and a new bullish momentum may be about to begin.

However, as long as the resistance at $ 40,000 is not crossed, the bulls cannot claim victory.

On the bearish side, we have that Bitcoin can go to challenge a support at $ 28,850 in case of losing $ 32,000. Further down the next supports are at $ 26,500 and $ 23,800, both seen from the daily chart.

BTC vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

Ethereum remains strong

Recent losses are not weighing on ETH too much, which recently managed to regain its short-term uptrend, thanks to continued higher and lower lows and highs.

Today the immediate support at $ 2,193 is being lost, which may be causing problems for the named trend. However, there is not much to worry about yet.

In the event of a bullish recovery, ETH has the ground clear to $ 2,610.

On the bearish side, the most relevant immediate support is near $ 2,000.

Binance Coin already turned bullish in the short term

Like ETH, BNB has also turned bullish recently, so while Bitcoin is falling and dragging the entire crypto market, it’s not really too scary for these coins.

Binance Coin was hampered yesterday by resistance at $ 333.56, and is now being set at support at $ 314.84.

If it continues as it is, BNB should soon break through the named resistance, and head to the next one located at $ 375.54.

The resistance it must go through to regain the higher trend is at $ 428.

