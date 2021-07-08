Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Fails Again, Why BTC Still At Risk Of A Steep Slump

Compartir

Bitcoin price failed again to clear the $ 35,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC started a new decline below $ 34,000 and is still at risk of further downsides.

Bitcoin started a new decline after it failed to establish above the $ 35,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading below the $ 33,500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a major uptrend line with support near $ 33,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could correct to the upside, but the bulls are likely to face resistance near $ 34,000.

Key Bitcoin Price Breakout Support

Bitcoin gained pace after it broke the $ 34,000 resistance zone. BTC even spiked above the $ 35,000 resistance, but there was no continuation to the upside.

The price peaked near $ 35,000 and began a new decline. There was a break below the $ 34,000 support level. Additionally, there was a break below a major uptrend line with support near $ 33,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

The pair is now trading below the $ 33,500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is forming near $ 33,134 and the price is now consolidating losses.

Initial resistance on the upside is near the $ 33,550 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $ 35,000 high to the $ 33,134 low. On the downside, an initial support is near the recent low at $ 33,134.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The first major support is near the $ 33,000 zone. If the bitcoin price does not sustain above the $ 33,000 support, there could be a sharp drop. The next major support is near the $ 32,200 level. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 32,200 and $ 32,000 support levels, the price could continue to decline.

New surge in BTC?

If bitcoin holds steady above the $ 33,000 support zone, it could start a new rally in the near term. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 33,550 level.

The first major resistance is near $ 34,000. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $ 35,000 high to the $ 33,134 low. If there is a close above the $ 34,000 resistance zone, the price could rally towards the $ 35,000 hurdle.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now picking up pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now in the oversold zone.

Major Support Levels – $ 33,000, followed by $ 32,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 33,550, $ 34,000, and $ 35,000.