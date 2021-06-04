Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin faces another pushback, here’s what could trigger a nasty decline

Compartir

Bitcoin price rose above the $ 38,000 resistance against the US Dollar, but failed near $ 39,500. BTC is correcting lower and could sink if it breaks the $ 37,000 support.

Bitcoin was unable to gain momentum for a breakout above $ 39,500 and $ 40,000. The price is currently trading above $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major ascending channel is forming with support near $ 37,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair must stay above $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly SMA to avoid a major drop.

Bitcoin price cuts earnings

Bitcoin started a decent rally above the $ 37,500 resistance zone. BTC even broke the $ 38,000 resistance level and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The bulls gained strength for a push above the $ 39,000 level. However, they struggled to advance towards the $ 40,000 level. The price broke close to the $ 39,500 level and recently started a new decline. There was a break below the $ 38,500 and $ 38,000 levels.

Bitcoin traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the low of $ 35,925 to the high of $ 39,500. It is currently trading above $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate support to the downside is near the $ 37,500 level. A major ascending channel is also forming with support near $ 37,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. Channel support is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 35,925 low to $ 39,500 high.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $ 38,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 39,500 level. The main resistance is still near the $ 40,000 zone. A clear break above the $ 40,000 level could set the pace for a further rise.

Break to the downside in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 38,500 resistance, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 37,500 level.

The first major support is near the $ 37,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 37,200 and $ 37,000 support, the price could start a sharp decline towards $ 35,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now picking up pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 37,200, followed by $ 37,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 38,500, $ 39,500, and $ 40,000.