Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Eyes Recovery, Here’s Why BTC Could Fight Near $ 35K

The price of Bitcoin extended its decline and tested the $ 31,500 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is now recovering losses, but it is likely to face sellers close to $ 34,000 and $ 35,000.

Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone and even broke the $ 32,000 support zone. The price is now trading well below $ 35,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $ 35,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to correct higher, but bears could avoid gains above $ 35,000 anytime soon.

Bitcoin price could recoup losses

Bitcoin struggled to stay above the $ 33,000 zone and extended its decline. BTC broke the $ 32,500 and $ 32,000 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.

The price even spiked below the $ 31,500 level and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $ 31,310 and recently began an upward correction. Bitcoin is now back above the $ 32,000 and $ 32,500 resistance levels.

There was also a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $ 36,170 high to $ 31,310 low. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $ 33,800 level (the recent breakout zone).

The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the high of $ 36,170 to the low of $ 31,310 is also close to $ 33,800. Major resistance is now forming near the $ 35,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key downtrend line is also forming with resistance near $ 35,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Therefore, the bitcoin bulls are likely to face great resistance near the $ 35,000 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. The next big resistance on the upside is at $ 36,200.

More losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 33,800 resistance or trend line resistance, it could continue to move lower. An immediate support to the downside is near the $ 32,000 level.

The next major support is near the $ 31,500 level. A break to the downside below $ 31,500 could open the doors for further losses. In the aforementioned case, the price could even test $ 30,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly moving towards the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is struggling to break above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 32,000, followed by $ 31,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 33,800, $ 34,000, and $ 35,000.