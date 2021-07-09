Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Exchange Flows Hit 5-Year Lows As Miners’ Revenues Rise

Compartir

Bitcoin volumes hit 5-year low

Bitcoin volumes are at all-time lows. Interest in trading major cryptocurrencies has dropped markedly, and volatility has dropped as well.

According to data from Glassnode, the total amount of coins transferred to and from exchange addresses has come to a complete stop.

In other words, both inflows and outflows have stalled along with the price of bitcoin. This could be related to several economic reopens around the world after more than a year of lockdowns.

BTC Miner revenue increases

Often times, the hashrate’s difficulty tape is used to reinforce the case for a particular bias in price action. Hashrate reversals are historically bullish events, but due to the high operating cost of mining perpetrated by the Chinese authorities, miners may need to unload more treasury bills, although this has a decreasing effect after each downsizing cycle. half. So far, the market has absorbed the selling pressures and bitcoin trades hands above $ 34,000 within the same range above.

But there is no darkness without light. The counterweight to this event is a significant (albeit temporary) shake in the revenues of the remaining 50% of operating miners.

When Bitcoin traded between the $ 50k to $ 60k range in April, the hashrate was at its zenith and the total revenue of miners reached $ 50 million to $ 60 million per day. While prices have since fallen by 54%, miners that remain operational have just witnessed up to 50% of their competition shut down in the short term.

As a result, total daily revenue is now between $ 25 million and $ 30 million a day. However, these revenues are divided among a smaller group of miners, while the daily emission of bitcoin has remained constant.

Naturally, this is temporary and, other things being equal, mining revenues will decline in the coming weeks, pending a broader market recovery.

Since the technical situation remains unchanged, please refer to Monday’s bulletin for a technical summary.

See you next time.

