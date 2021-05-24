Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin exceeds $ 38,000

Compartir

The market leader retreats above the $ 38,000 mark on Saturday and altcoin prices are calming down after the turbulence of the previous days. Despite the recent recovery phase, the Mega Crash has left its mark, which is causing a loss of confidence among many investors. We take a look at the current market situation.

At the time of this article, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $ 38,101, which is an uptrend of + 4.1%. After yesterday’s drop to $ 33,000, today’s recovery phase again shows enormous volatility across the market. “Digital gold” had to endure a series of bad news this week. After the suspension of Tesla’s BTC payment, China announced that it would crack down on cryptocurrencies and mining. A trading volume of $ 80 billion reflects the unstable market situation. Does the current recovery turn out to be the famous “calm before the storm”?

From a bullish perspective, the $ 38,000 level could mutate into a major support from which the bulls could mount further attacks against the revolutionary $ 40,000 barrier. Exceeding this limit would amplify the signal that the mega-reset is a correction in the bull cycle. On the other hand, it is quite conceivable that BTC will be pushed back to the region at $ 30,000 at another dump.

Ethereum has to register a downtrend of -42.3% this week and say goodbye to the record spheres of recent weeks. After investor focus returns to Bitcoin, Altcoins are losing significant market shares. With a market capitalization of $ 273 billion, Ethereum claims a market capitalization dominance of “only” 16.71% and more and more indicators are pointing to the end of the Altcoin 2021 season. The return of the smart contract currency should not Failing due to a lack of interest: In the last 24 hours, ETH units valued at $ 150 billion have been traded.

A look at the crypto charts reveals that altcoins are still struggling with the aftermath of the mega crash. In the top 30 charts, only theta (+ 6.5%) can start a countertrend. Projects such as Cardano (- 4.4%), BNB (- 7.3%) and XRP (- 13.7%) continue to suffer from the massive panic of the last few days.

