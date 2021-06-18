Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Major Altcoins Increase Losses

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin started a new decline from well above $ 39,000. BTC broke the support at $ 38,500 and even declined below $ 38,000. It is currently (04:48 UTC) showing bearish signs, with major resistance near $ 38,500.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins appear bearish as well. ETH broke the $ 2,350 support and tested the $ 2,300 level. XRP / USD failed to sustain above $ 0.850 and could test $ 0.820.

Bitcoin price

After falling from over $ 39,000, the price of bitcoin gained bearish momentum. BTC broke the support at $ 38,500 and even declined below $ 38,000. The price is now showing some bearish signs and it looks like the bulls might struggle to protect the $ 37,200 support. Any further losses could set the pace for a move towards $ 36,500.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $ 38,500 level. The main resistance is now forming near $ 39,500.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price was unable to continue higher towards the $ 2,500 level. ETH started a further decline below $ 2,400 and $ 2,350. The price is now struggling to stay above $ 2,300. A close below $ 2,300 is likely to push the price towards $ 2,220.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $ 2,365 level. The main resistance is now forming near $ 2,400, above which the price could gain bullish momentum.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) failed to stay above the $ 365 support level and started a downward correction. BNB is now trading near the $ 350 support. If there is a break to the downside below $ 350, the price could test the $ 335 level. Conversely, the price could break above $ 365 and start a new surge.

Litecoin (LTC) struggled to test the resistance at $ 180 and corrected lower. LTC is now testing the $ 165 support. If the bears remain in action, there is a risk of a dip towards the $ 150 support. On the upside, the price could face sellers close to the $ 172 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is struggling to stay above the $ 0.300 support zone. If there is a clear break below $ 0.300, the price could slide towards $ 0.280. The next major support is near $ 0.265. On the other hand, the bulls could attempt further momentum above the $ 0.320 level.

XRP price failed to hold above the $ 0.850 support and extended its decline. The price is now approaching the support at $ 0.820. If it doesn’t sustain above $ 0.820, the next stop for the bears could be $ 0.780.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins were down more than 5%, including AMP, RUNE, SHIB, ICP, KSM, ATOM, ONT, KLAY, OMG, SUSHI, ENJ, BTG, and DOT. In contrast, XDC extended its rally above the $ 0.075 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price did not hold above the major support levels of $ 38,500 and $ 38,000. If BTC does not recover quickly, there is a risk of a dip towards the $ 36,500 level.