Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins trend turns bearish

Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone and extended its decline below $ 32,500. BTC even broke the key support zone of $ 32,200. It is currently (04:28 UTC) showing bearish signs and could accelerate lower to $ 30,000.

Similarly, most of the major altcoins trade in the red zone. ETH declined below $ 2,000 and even traded below $ 1,900. XRP declined 5% and broke the key support zone of $ 0.60.

Bitcoin price

In the last three sessions, the price of bitcoin mainly experienced bearish movements below $ 33,500. BTC broke many major supports near $ 32,200 and $ 32,000. It appears that the bears are gaining traction and could target a test of $ 30,000. Any other loss could lead to a further drop towards $ 28,500 or even $ 28,000.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $ 32,500 level. The first major resistance is now forming near the $ 33,000 level.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price declined considerably after it broke the $ 2,000 support level. ETH even traded below $ 1,900 to move further into a bearish zone. The next key support is near $ 1,820, below which the price is likely to test the $ 1,750 level in the near term.

If there is a recovery, the price could face resistance near the $ 1,950 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $ 2,000 level.

ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP price

Cardano (ADA) was down 6% and broke the support zone of $ 1.25. ADA even tested the $ 1.20 level and is now showing bearish signs. If there is a close below $ 1.20, the bears could test $ 1.12. The next major support is near the $ 1.05 level.

Litecoin (LTC) declined below the support levels of $ 130 and $ 125. If the bears remain active, there is a risk of a slide towards the support level of $ 112. On the upside, the price faces a strong resistance near $ 132, above which it could test $ 140.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is accelerating lower below the $ 0.200 support level. It might even struggle to stay above the $ 0.165 support zone. The next major support is near $ 0.165, below which the price is likely to test $ 0.152.

XRP price failed to stay above the main support level of $ 0.600. It is now approaching the $ 0.580 zone. It looks like the price could continue to decline and could even test the $ 0.550 support zone.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins were down more than 10%, including ATOM, SNX, KCS, RUNE, THETA, AAVE, TFUEL, EOS, LUNA, MANA, ENJ, COMP, DOT, SC, and MIOTA. Of these, ATOM was down 16% and traded below the $ 12 level. Meanwhile, AXS rallied another 13%.

Overall, the bitcoin price is moving below the $ 32,200 zone. If BTC spreads losses, there is a risk of a breakout below the $ 30,000 support zone in the short term.

