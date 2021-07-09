Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins struggle to recover

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin price started to decline from the $ 35,000 resistance. BTC traded below many major supports near $ 33,000. Currently (04:36 UTC) it is consolidating above the $ 32,000 support, below which the price could drop to $ 30,000.

Similarly, most of the major altcoins are gaining bearish momentum. ETH broke the support at $ 2,150 before recovering. XRP also declined considerably and spiked below $ 0.60.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

After a bearish reaction to $ 35,000, the price of bitcoin started a new decline. BTC broke the support levels of $ 33,500 and $ 33,000. The price is now consolidating above the $ 32,000 zone and trying to move above $ 33,000, where it could face resistance near the $ 33,200 level. The first key barrier is now forming near the $ 34,000 level.

If the bears break the $ 32,000 support, the price could accelerate towards the $ 30,000 support zone.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price extended its decline below the $ 2,150 support zone. ETH even spiked below $ 2080 and tested the $ 2050 zone. The price is now recovering and is trading above the $ 2,100 level. The first key resistance is near the $ 2,150 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the $ 2,080 level. The main support is near $ 2,050, below which the price could test $ 2,000 in the coming sessions.

ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP price

Cardano (ADA) is down 4% and is trading well below $ 1.35. An immediate support is near the $ 1.30 level. If there is a close below $ 1.30, the price could accelerate towards the $ 1.25 level. On the upside, the bears could remain active near $ 1,365.

Litecoin (LTC) extended its decline below the $ 130 level. LTC even tested the $ 125 support level. If there are additional losses, the bears could point to a test of the $ 112 level. a new move towards the $ 140 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) declined more than 5% and is now trading below $ 0.212. The price even spiked below $ 0.200. It looks like there are chances of a move towards the $ 0.180 support level in the near term.

The XRP price declined sharply below $ 0.620 and even spiked below the $ 0.600 support. If the current trend remains intact, there is a possibility of a dip towards the $ 0.565 level. Otherwise, the price is likely to rebound towards the $ 0.632 level in the near term.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins were down more than 8%, including MANA, AXS, ENJ, CHZ, SC, WAVES, RUNE, DCR, THETA, SOL, and ICP. Of these, MANA declined more than 20% and even broke the support at $ 0.65. Meanwhile, LEO, ZRX and LUN increased between 6% and 11%.

Overall, the bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below the $ 33,200 and $ 33,500 levels. If BTC settles below $ 32,000, it could dip towards the $ 30,000 level in the short term.

_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrencies: