Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins start with a new surge

Bitcoin price was able to stay above the main support zone of $ 30,000. As a result, BTC started a new rally above the $ 33,500 resistance. Currently (04:37 UTC) it is showing positive signs above $ 34,000 and could point to a breakout above $ 35,000.

Similarly, most of the major altcoins are rising steadily. ETH held above the $ 1,700 support and is now back above $ 1,900. XRP / USD could steadily rise towards $ 0.70 or even $ 0.72.

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

Recently, the price of bitcoin started a new surge above $ 33,500 after the bulls successfully defended the $ 30,000 support zone. BTC traded above the $ 34,000 level, but is still struggling to clear the $ 35,000 resistance. The price is now trading in a positive zone and could initiate another rally if there is a close above $ 35,000.

An initial support on the downside is near the $ 34,000 level. The first major support is now forming near the $ 33,500 level. The main weekly support is at $ 30,000.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum price remained above the $ 1,700 support zone. As a result, ETH started a new surge above the $ 1,900 level. The price is back above $ 1,950, but it needs to settle $ 2,000 for a sharp increase. The key weekly resistance is near the $ 2,050 level.

If there is a further decline, the price could find offers close to $ 1,900. The first major support is now forming near the $ 1,850 level, below which ETH could revisit $ 1,700.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) maintains gains above the $ 280 level. An immediate resistance is near the $ 300 level. A close above $ 300 could set the pace for a move towards the $ 325 level. Otherwise , there is a risk of a slide towards the $ 265 support zone.

Litecoin (LTC) is trading above the $ 125 level. If LTC gains pace for a breakout above $ 135, it could rally to the $ 150 level. Conversely, it could decline towards $ 112. The main weekly support on the downside is near the $ 105 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is consolidating near the $ 0.250 level. An initial resistance is near the $ 0.265 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 0.280 level, above which it could test $ 0.300.

XRP price settled above the $ 0.600 level. The price is back above $ 0.620 and could accelerate above $ 0.650. The next big resistance on the upside is near $ 0.700. On the downside, the bulls could remain active near the $ 0.600 level.

Another altcoin market today

Several altcoins gained more than 5%, including ICP, XDC, CEL, SC, ONE, COMP, KCS, FTM, FTT, RUNE, and ZRX. Of these, after a sharp correction last week, the ICP rallied almost 50% and could even point to a breakout above $ 50. The price continues to fall by almost 5% in a week.

Overall, the bitcoin price is showing positive signs above $ 33,500 and $ 34,000. If BTC settles above $ 35,000, the bulls could take over anytime soon.

