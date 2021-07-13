Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins correct lower again

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The price of Bitcoin failed to overcome the selling pressure and remained well below $ 35,000. As a result, BTC experienced a further decline below the $ 33,500 support. Currently (04:25 UTC) it is showing some bearish signs, but support at $ 32,200 is the key.

Similarly, most of the major altcoins are slowly gaining bearish momentum. ETH declined below $ 2100 and is now struggling to stay above $ 2000. XRP could decline further if there is a close below $ 0.600.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

After another failure to erase $ 35,000, the price of bitcoin started a new decline. BTC traded below the $ 33,500 and $ 33,200 support levels. It even tested $ 32,650 and is now correcting lower. An immediate resistance is near the $ 33,500 level. The first key resistance is near $ 34,000, above which the bulls could make another attempt to clear $ 35,000.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $ 32,600 level. The main support is near $ 32,200, below which the price could drop sharply.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar path, declining below the $ 2,050 support. ETH tested $ 2,000 and is consolidating losses. Initial resistance is near the $ 2,080 level. The first major resistance is now forming near the $ 2,120 level.

The key breakout support is near the $ 2,000 level. A close below this level could cause a sharp decline in the coming sessions.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is down 4% and even tested the support at $ 1.30. If the bears remain in action, the price could test $ 1.25. Any further losses could trigger a slide towards the $ 1.20 support zone. On the upside, the $ 1.35 level is a key resistance.

Litecoin (LTC) managed to stay above the $ 130 level. The next major support is still near the $ 125 level. On the upside, the price is facing strong resistance near $ 140. The main resistance at The breakout is still near the $ 150 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 5% and nearly tested $ 0.200. If there is a daily close below $ 0.200, there could be a major drop in the upcoming sessions. The next major support is near $ 0.180, below which the price is likely to test $ 0.165.

XRP price is moving lower and even traded below $ 0.620. The main breakout support is near the $ 0.600 level. A close below $ 0.600 could trigger a further drop and the price could drop towards $ 0.520.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins declined more than 5%, including STX, SNX, NANO, FLOW, KCS, SUSHI, UNI, GRT, AMP, ICP, DCR, THETA, RUNE, COMP, and TEL. Of these, STX is down nearly 11% and is trading below $ 1.20.

Overall, the bitcoin price is back in a negative zone below $ 33,500. If BTC does not sustain above $ 32,200, it could continue to decline towards the $ 30,000 level in the near term.

_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrencies: