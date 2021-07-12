Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin deposits blocked on exchanges after the recent attack | Invezz

The developers of the recently attacked Bitcoin SV have identified a wallet address on the platform linked to a number of illegal activities.

The attack was reportedly carried out to cover up the illegal double spending on BSV tokens. These types of attacks are not difficult on Bitcoin SV (BSV / USD) because the network has a limited number of nodes. While Bitcoin (BTC / USD) has more than 83,000 nodes, Bitcoin SV only has 199 nodes.

BSV deposits are now suspended on exchanges

Bitcoin SV participated in various exchanges regarding the possibility of offering its tokens on their platforms. However, after the attack, BSV has been suspended in the exchanges until the situation is clarified. BSV has also asked exchanges to freeze the deposits of addresses that are allegedly conducting illegal activities. Some exchanges, including Huobi, have also launched such a plan. Currently, deposits and withdrawals have been disabled on the Huobi platform.

Zero tolerance for illegal activities

The head of communications for the Bitcoin Association, Alex Speirs, stated that the network has always maintained a zero tolerance when it comes to illegal activities on the platform. He said the association will continue to act swiftly against malicious activities and their perpetrators on the network.

The double-spend attack was announced by the Association after identifying one of those targeted who has regularly faced illegal activities and ransomware attacks. The organization announced,

The Association has learned of an illegal attack against the Bitcoin SV network.

Bitcoin SV is taking legal action

When Bitcoin SV forked from Bitcoin Cash (BCH / USD) three years ago, the plan was to stop the vulnerability suffered by the parent network. However, it appears that the same vulnerability issue continues to plague the platform.

After the latest attack, the platform’s developers reported the issue to law enforcement agencies in an attempt to take legal action against the attackers.

