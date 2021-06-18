Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin cuts earnings, which could trigger a further slide to $ 35K

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The price of Bitcoin started a new decline after it failed to stay above $ 40,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is moving lower and could even decline to $ 35,000 in the short term.

Bitcoin started a new decline from well above the $ 40,000 pivot level. The price is now trading well below $ 39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 38,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to continue lower if it does not sustain above the $ 37,200 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Extends Fall

Bitcoin failed to stay above the key $ 40,000 support zone and began a new decline. BTC broke the $ 39,500 and $ 38,500 support levels to move into a short-term bearish zone.

The price traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the low of $ 34,822 to the high of $ 41,380. It is now trading well below $ 39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major downtrend line is also forming with resistance near $ 38,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

An immediate support to the downside is near the $ 37,200 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 34,822 low to $ 41,380 high.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If there is a break to the downside below the $ 37,200 support, the price may even struggle to stay above the $ 36,500 support. Any further losses could open the doors for a move towards the $ 35,000 support zone in the near term.

New surge in BTC?

If bitcoin sustains above the $ 37,200 support, a new surge could start. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $ 38,200 level.

The first major resistance is near the $ 38,500 level and the downtrend line. A successful break above the trend line could push the price towards the $ 39,500 resistance zone and the 100 hourly SMA. A close above the 100 hourly SMA is mandatory for a further rise above the $ 40,000 resistance zone in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly moving towards the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 37,200, followed by $ 36,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 38,200, $ 38,500, and $ 40,000.