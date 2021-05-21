Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Crashed to $ 30K – What’s Next?

Compartir

Despite the fact that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) retraced 30%, followed by a plummeting intraday on Wednesday. The bulls are trying to make Bitcoin hold its own above the 200 exponential moving average (200-EMA) of around $ 42K.

The market believes this was the first time that BTC fell to 200-MA, a key strategic indicator, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which occurred around May 2020 globally.

Recently, three major regulatory bodies in China have banned banks and financial companies from providing cryptocurrency transaction services, causing a market panic towards BTC. As a result, BTC fell to around $ 30K, resulting in Bitcoin’s biggest drop in a single day, up 30%. The $ 30K price level was close to the start of 2021, indicating that the long-term investors’ year-to-date (YTD) return on holding BTC was near zero.

Due to the collapse of BTC, the entire cryptocurrency market showed certain degrees of panic selling. Ethereum (ETH) fell 13.42%, Binance Coin (BNB) fell 18.11%, and Cardano (ADA) also fell 6.59% in the last 24 hours. Other altcoins suffered losses dramatically with different levels, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), which decreased 14.20% to $ 0.3589 in 24 hours.

According to Bybt data, the BTC settlement was up to $ 3.7 billion in 24 hours. Yesterday, the long position liquidation for Bitcoin was as high as $ 3.18B. The largest individual settlement order occurred at Huobi-BTC’s value of $ 67 million.

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) was fluctuating around $ 40,399 before dropping to $ 30,000 early Wednesday.

Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis

Source: BTC / USDT Daily via TradingView

Based on the data from the daily candlestick chart, the long candle of the lower shadow line accompanied by an increase in transaction volume than any previous day, indicating that there were still investors buying on the dips, although the price of BTC collapsed on the Wednesday.

Similarly, if the price fell below $ 40,000, just like the forecast from a few days ago, it would trigger a panic attack in the market, leading to a further correction for Bitcoin below $ 37,000.

However, BTC still suffers from a descending channel t present, and there is still no stable signal.

Although the Stochastic RSI was stuck below the 20 oversold zone, which means that the RSI value was trading at the lower end of Bitcoin’s predefined range. The short-term direction of Bitcoin can make the cryptocurrency bounce higher.

However, the MACD index made a bearish crossover below the zero axes, indicating that bears continue to dominate the market.

The market estimates that BTC will likely trade sideways in the $ 40,000 to $ 41,000 range for a period of time before it returns to the 200-EMA of $ 42,099.

Image Source: Shutterstock