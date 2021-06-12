Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin could hit $ 288,000 according to analyst PlanB

The main cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin could hit $ 288,000 in the next three years. Thus, the analyst PlanB reiterated it, after the BTC / USD pair fell 7% on June 12.

In a tweet on Saturday, the creator of Bitcoin’s stock-to-flow model brushed aside doubts about the continuation of BTC’s bull run.

$ 288K still in play. It would really surprise me if #bitcoin would not touch the black S2FX model line this phase. Regardless of current volatility, yellow green and blue dots will be (much) higher than red orange dots. pic.twitter.com/np26ypO96X – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) June 12, 2021

Alongside a chart describing Bitcoin as “going after gold,” PlanB was characteristically cool about Bitcoin’s recent progress despite falling short of the $ 40,000 mark. But, he reiterated that Bitcoin could hit $ 288,000.

“$ 288,000 is still up for grabs,” PlanB said.

The price of $ 288,000 refers to an average value predicted by the Stock-to-Flow Cross-Asset (S2FX) iteration, while an earlier version forecasts a more modest price of $ 100,000. Both are based on the current halving cycle. A four-year period between mined block reward reductions ending in April 2024.

Argentina is investigating nine fintech companies for illegally using crypto

The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) launched an investigation of nine fintech companies for allegedly offering unauthorized financial intermediation through crypto assets.

Companies convert deposits into crypto assets, particularly cryptocurrencies, the BCRA said in a statement on Friday. These crypto assets are used to finance both investments and consumer finance, offering a profit as a counterpart.

Through the law on financial entities, the BCRA has the power to request information when it is suspected that a person or company performs financial intermediation tasks. According to the Central Bank statement.

The entity can order the immediate and definitive cessation of the activity and apply sanctions.

According to JPMorgan: Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador may jeopardize IMF negotiations

JPMorgan is the latest source to respond to El Salvador’s decision to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal currency within the country.

In a note to clients tweeted by @DocumentingBTC, the US banking giant stated that there was little economic benefit to El Salvador by adopting BTC as a legal tender parallel to the US dollar.

On Thursday, El Salvador’s parliament approved a landmark bill to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. The ‘Bitcoin Law’ bill was approved by an overwhelming majority of 62 out of 84 votes.

Commenting on the move, JPMorgan’s customer note stated:

“As with dollarization in the early 2000s, this move does not seem motivated by stability concerns, but rather is growth oriented.But it is difficult to see tangible economic benefits associated with adopting Bitcoin as a tender, and it may jeopardize negotiations with the IMF. ‘

Facing a possible budget deficit of USD 3.2 billion in 2021. El Salvador is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a financing program of USD 1 billion.

Given the role of the IMF in providing access to foreign credit for nations like El Salvador. JPMorgan’s comments echo similar sentiments from other market commentators as to the possible implications of adopting BTC.

A Dutch Official Demands A Total Ban Of Bitcoin In The Country

As El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal tender, a Dutch official criticized the cryptocurrency and called for an urgent blanket ban.

Pieter Hasekamp, ​​director of the Dutch Office for Economic Analysis at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, published an essay entitled “The Netherlands must ban Bitcoin.”

According to the title of the essay, Hasekamp lists an extensive list of reasons why the Dutch government should impose an immediate total ban on mining, trading and owning Bitcoin (BTC).

According to the official, this could cause the price to plummet. Because Bitcoin “has no intrinsic value and is only valuable because others can accept it.”

