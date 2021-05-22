Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Could Hit $ 100,000 Despite Recent Bearish Streak – Says Willy Woo

The price of Bitcoin fell sharply this week by almost 40%, raising concerns that the cryptocurrency’s unprecedented bull run is over.

However, popular Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo believes that it is not done yet for Bitcoin (BTC / USD), adding that the most valuable cryptocurrency still has some juice left in its Bull-Run.

Bitcoin market indicators still point to positivity

He explained during an interview with podcaster McCormack that it is too early to end the Bitcoin boom. He argued that many market indicators point towards price positivity for the cryptocurrency.

He also spoke about other issues related to Bitcoin, including its current state, price activity, and its recent network.

There is an immense amount of online activity among investors compared to valuation.

Woo added that there was still no form of insanity in the first place because the cryptocurrency descended from a highly organic level.

Woo Says Bitcoin Price Could Hit $ 100,000

Regarding the current state of Bitcoin, Woo opined that the market is seeing the development of half of the derivatives of the bull market. Bitcoin was trading at an all-time high of around $ 65,000 in April, according to data from TradingView. After a short time, the cryptocurrency dropped to $ 50,000 and stayed that way for some time. It rose again and reached almost $ 60,000 before plummeting to the $ 30,000 level.

However, Woo said that Bitcoin will rebound, but it may take some time due to the level of Bitcoin that was dumped from the market. But Woo believes that the health of the network is full of positivity, which is a strong indication that Bitcoin is not in permanent free fall.

McCormack asked Wood a question: “So it’s not the end of the bull market.” In response, Woo said, “No, not at all.” Woo added that he expects Bitcoin to reach price levels above $ 100,000 per coin, but is not sure exactly in what period this will occur.