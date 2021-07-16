Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin could have played a role in Tesla’s de-correlation

Market analysts argue that Tesla’s exposure to Bitcoin may be the reason for its strong decorrelation with the Big Tech (the tech giants) in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, July 14, the 20-day correlation between the company’s price and the Nasdaq 100 index fell from 0.83 on June 17 to 0.14.

While Tesla has lost nearly 4% this month, the Nasdaq 100 is up more than 2%. A weakened correlation is also seen between Tesla stocks and the NYSE FANG + index, as reported by BNN Bloomberg. Amy Wu Silverman, derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets, told reporters:

“Tesla is highly correlated with megacap technology, this relationship has really become uncoupled in the short term. When I ask, the feedback I get is that this is related to their exposure to Bitcoin and how it will have to be accounted for when they report earnings.

The EV maker’s earnings report is due July 26. Tesla’s troubled and controversial relationship with Bitcoin dominated the headlines. And, it possibly catalyzed a bull run in the cryptocurrency market, in February of this year, when the company revealed a strategic $ 1.5 billion acquisition of Bitcoin valued at 7.7% of its gross cash position at the time . It soon announced that it would start accepting BTC payments for its vehicles, signaling plans to hold, rather than sell, Bitcoin.

Italian Regulator Says Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance Is Unauthorized

Italy’s financial regulator CONSOB said that Binance is not authorized to provide investment services in the country.

“Binance Group companies are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy” even though parts of the website are written in Italian, CONSOB said in a statement on its website.

The regulator said last month that the unsupervised spread of crypto was a cause for concern.

CONSOB reiterated the warning, advising savers to “exercise the utmost caution” when transacting crypto assets.

The announcement follows a series of similar statements from financial regulators. They are warning consumers that Binance is not regulated or authorized to operate in their jurisdictions.

UK regulator to launch £ 11m campaign warning of crypto risks

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is launching a £ 11 million (US $ 15 million) marketing campaign. To warn young people about the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.

The move was announced by CEO Nikhil Rathi in a speech Thursday. This, as part of a webinar on the FCA’s role as a proactive regulator.

Citing recent research that found that nearly 2.5 million Britons own crypto assets, Rathi highlighted the FCA’s concern that crypto holders are more likely to be younger. And, they behave “in a less rational and more emotional way. Incited by anonymous and irresponsible influencers on social media.

“This is a category of consumer that we are not used to interacting with. Young people between 18 and 30 years old are more likely to be attracted by social networks. Rathi said.

Cambridge data shows hash power in China fell before miners crackdown

China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining due to energy consumption concerns is widely seen as the trigger for the exodus of miners from Asia to Western countries. But new research from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance suggests that the shift in mining power began before renewed scrutiny of China.

. reported that China’s total computing power connected to the Bitcoin network, or hash rate, fell from 75.5% in September 2019 to 46% in April 2021. Even before the Asian country officially announced the mining crackdown.

During the same 18-month period, the United States quadrupled its share of the global Bitcoin hash rate from 4% to 16.8% to become the second largest producer of Bitcoin. Another country often named as a potential destination for miners’ relocation, Kazakhstan, increased its share to 8%. And, it became a major producer of Bitcoin.

