Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin could boost the traditional economy

Since the birth of Bitcoin eleven years ago, it has become a common point to differentiate between the traditional economy and the new digital economy that BTC is championing. However, in the last year it has become obvious that there is a huge connection between the two sectors. For this reason, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor comments in the Tweet of the Day that Bitcoin could power the traditional economy:

#Bitcoin is durable over time because Bitcoin miners bring jobs, capital, & economic prosperity to every jurisdiction where they operate. Bitcoin will have political support from progressive local, state, & federal leaders because it’s in the best interests of their constituents. https://t.co/5FYBN1tDPF – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) June 13, 2021

Bitcoin in the economy

By its very nature, Bitcoin has always found itself separate from the traditional economy. Well, the world’s first cryptocurrency exists in a totally digital world, not having a physical counterpart or having the backing of the world’s governments, unlike the fiat money issued by them.

Because of this, investors and market analysts for years dismissed Bitcoin as a mere technological curiosity. Or even in many cases as a purely speculative asset whose value would eventually collapse. Therefore, it would not play an important role in the development of the world economy, which revolves around fiat money.

However, this has started to change rapidly in recent months. As more traditional investors take an interest in Bitcoin, acquiring large amounts of the crypto asset. As new mining farms and companies related to the crypto market begin to emerge. Which, as explained by Michael Saylor on his Twitter account, suggests that Bitcoin could boost the traditional economy.

“Bitcoin is durable in time because Bitcoin miners bring jobs, capital and economic prosperity to every jurisdiction where they operate. Bitcoin will have the political support of local, state and federal progressive leaders because it is the best for its constituents.

Thus, Saylor draws attention to one of the least mentioned consequences of the expansion of the crypto world. Which not only leads to the growth of the digital economy and the crypto market, but has a tangible effect on the economic prosperity of the places where BTC operates freely.

