Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Core programmers migrate their discussions to the Libera.Chat platform

The meetings will be held on the # bitcoin-core-dev channel, on the IRC service.

The Monero community is also considering settling on Libera and leaving Freenode.

The weekly meetings held by the Bitcoin Core client programmers will no longer be held on the IRC channel platform, Freenode. The meetings will continue, starting next week, in the Libera.Chat service, a space recently created by a group of former Freenode volunteers.

Today’s debate, Thursday, May 27, will be the last to be done on this platform before fully migrating to Libera, according to the Bitcoin Optech newsletter. The transfer includes the bots, registries and other infrastructures that have served to evaluate the development of the client itself and the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) as a digital system.

The IRC channel enabled in Libera for discussions was identified as # bitcoin-core-dev. Other initiatives related to Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, open source software in general and even the lightning network, are also considering migrating their chats to Libera.

Among them is the Monero community. This was announced by Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni, who for years was the main developer of the privacy-oriented cryptocurrency. “We are definitely going to leave Freenode,” said the programmer quoted by digital means.

Freenode’s “Hostile Takeover”

The disenchantment of Bitcoin Core developers with Freenode started recently. The decision to migrate would be related to the versions that ensure that the communication platform was acquired in a “hostile” way by tech entrepreneur and “Korean Crown Prince” Andrew Lee.

After the acquisition, at least 14 Freenode employees resigned in rejection of how the move was made, something that Lee has denied. Those who left also fear about how the information of the users of the platform would be handled.

In the recent edition of the Bitcoin Optech the publication refers to the fact when saying: “The actions of the administrators of Freenode that occurred shortly before the publication of this bulletin appear to have forced the transfer early Wednesday morning.

Days after leaving, former Freenode collaborators created the Libera.Chat platform, a space for students to free software developers discuss their ideas and improve their projects. In one week of operations the service reached 16,500 simultaneous connections and more than 20,000 registered accounts.

Bitcoin Core is the preferred client of node operators on the Bitcoin network. Around 95% of the nodes work with this software, although there are also the options of Bitcoin Knots, BlockCypher, Bitcoin Server and btcd, as reported by CryptoNews.