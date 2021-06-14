Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin continues to promote renewable energy

During the last months, one of the great controversies within the crypto world has revolved around the energy expenditure of the cryptocurrency. And, as interest in Bitcoin has increased, so has the electricity consumption of its mining activities. Which has led to the cryptoactive being accused of being harmful to the environment. However, according to Documenting Bitcoin’s Tweet of the Day, the cryptocurrency continues to promote renewable energy:

Manhattan Solar Partners plans to build the largest renewable-powered #Bitcoin mining data center in the United States. ☀️♻️ With over a gigawatt of renewable energy, it’s expected to begin operations later this year in Texas. +700 high paying jobs to the local economy. pic.twitter.com/xW8bHnV9Xu – Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 10, 2021

Bitcoin and clean energy

The enormous energy expenditure of Bitcoin is an indisputable fact. Currently, the main cryptocurrency in the world consumes more electricity in its mining activities than several countries. Including among them nations such as Chile and the Netherlands. Which, in the midst of the global climate crisis facing humanity, makes BTC a potential threat to the planet.

This is not the way members of the crypto community think. Well, for crypto influencers like Anthony Pompliano and Changpeng Zhao, the effect of Bitcoin mining is exactly the opposite of what crypto skeptics comment on. This is due to the fact that a good part of the world’s mining farms work using renewable energy.

Therefore, mining activities would be encouraging the development of these new clean energies. Thus generating greater profits for the planet than losses. Something that could be beginning to be proven with the Manhattan Solar Partners project to build the largest mining farm powered entirely with clean energy.

“Manhattan Solar Partners plans to build the largest renewable energy Bitcoin mining data center in the United States. With more than a gigawatt of renewable energy, it is expected to go live later this year in Texas. +700 well-paid jobs to the local economy ».

If true, this news would mean that Bitcoin continues to promote renewable energy. Just as the most convinced members of the crypto community predicted. Thus gradually dispelling the specter of an environmental crisis caused by BTC.

