Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin continues to lateralize. Find out here where it is likely to move this week

As Bitcoin continues to lateralize, volatility in the crypto market has fallen to lows. This week was no exception, and despite the fact that the price dropped a bit lower, there is really nothing alarming so far.

At the time of this writing BTC is trading at $ 33,909, about to close a week with a 4.70% loss.

The narrative between the different analysts remains the same. A volatile escape is becoming more and more likely to be approaching, and odds tell us this will happen over the top.

Analyst William Clemente indicates that with the strong accumulation seen on the chart, an upward contraction is expected, which occurs when short positions are forced to close, putting more gasoline on the bullish fire.

Still watching for a massive move from Bitcoin. Just keeps coiling. Setting up for the biggest volatility squeeze since breaking down from $ 65K. With on-chain showing strong accumulation, expecting a squeeze to the upside. pic.twitter.com/yaOczXEFdH – William Clemente III (@WClementeIII) July 11, 2021

Added to this, the long term also remains solidly bullish, not just on the price chart.

As El Crypto Tavo, verified author of Crypto Quant comments, just look at the point where the reserves are today on the exchanges, and compare it to how they were in March 2020.

With a clear downtrend in this indicator, the reading is simple: the greater the scarcity, the higher the price. It only takes this direction to be clear again to get back on track.

Bitcoin price technical analysis as it continues to lateralize

The whale tracking map published by Whalemap shows us what a large accumulation of coins looked like when the price fell towards $ 32,000 again.

Now an important level of support was formed there. Higher up we find another at $ 34,497.

As resistances, Whale Map indicates a first at $ 35,901, and a next at $ 37,431.

Although they are not levels that appear from technical analysis, it can help us a lot for what we will see next.

Knowing where whales accumulate using raw blockchain data allows to find important supports and resistances without involving any TA🤔 pic.twitter.com/2KSo3d2Tl0 – whalemap (@whale_map) July 11, 2021

On the daily chart we see an important support at $ 32,700, which coincides with the support zone marked by WhaleMap. Losing this level could open the way to sales, but that can be quickly hampered by buying pressure that can appear above $ 30,000.

A very negative scenario would cause BTC to lose support at $ 28,850, and the ground would be clear to $ 26,500. However, this is even less likely.

At the top, we identify a clear resistance at $ 35,900, exactly the same resistance that marks the whale map. Going through it will open the way to purchases up to $ 40,100, a level that must be overcome to regain the medium-term trend.

Due to the previous large uptrend (supported by good fundamentals), and the extent of the decline in recent weeks, the bullish scenario is the most likely.

Bitcoin price daily chart continues to lateralize. Source: TradingView.

