Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum and Altcoins expand their gains

Bitcoin’s price remained well-bid above the $ 33,500 and $ 34,000 levels. However, BTC is still struggling to get above the main resistance zone of $ 35,000. Currently (04:35 UTC) it is consolidating below $ 35,000, while many altcoins are picking up pace.

Also, most of the major altcoins are showing positive signs. ETH gained pace above the $ 2,050 and $ 2,100 resistance levels. XRP / USD is facing strong selling interest near $ 0.65 and $ 0.66.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin price

After a steady rise, the bitcoin price tried to break above the key resistance of $ 35,000. However, the bulls were unable to gain traction, resulting in a small correction to the downside below $ 34,500. The price is now consolidating gains above $ 34,000. The first major support is near the $ 33,500 level, below which the price could test $ 32,200.

The main resistance to the breakout is still near the $ 35,000 level. A close above $ 35,000 could open the doors to a strong rally in the coming sessions.

Ethereum Price

The price of Ethereum outperformed bitcoin and surpassed 2,000 US dollars. It even rallied above $ 2,100, but the bears defended $ 2,150. It is now consolidating near $ 2,100. An initial support is near the $ 2,050 level, below which the price could test $ 2,000.

If there are more gains, the price could clear the resistance at $ 2,150. In this case, the price could rise to the level of $ 2,250.

Price of BNB, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Binance Coin (BNB) climbed higher and tested the $ 300 resistance. BNB is now consolidating gains near $ 300 and could correct lower. The main support on the downside is near the $ 280 level. Conversely, the price could rise further if it settles above $ 300.

Litecoin (LTC) extended its bullish move above the $ 135 resistance. However, the bulls struggled near the $ 142 resistance. If there is a downward correction, the price could find strong offers near $ 132 and $ 130. On the upside, $ 142 is a decent barrier, followed by $ 150.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is still consolidating near the $ 0.250 level. An initial resistance is near the $ 0.265 level. If the bulls manage to clear $ 0.265, the next major stop could be near the $ 0.300 level. Possibly, intermediate resistance is near $ 0.280.

XRP price spiked above the $ 0.65 resistance, but there was no follow-up. It failed near $ 0.66 and is now consolidating near $ 0.64. If there is a further decline, the price could test $ 0.62. The main breakout support is now forming near the $ 0.60 level.

Another altcoin market today

Many altcoins made more than 10%, including KSM, COMP, BSV, ZIL, AAVE, BTT, EGLD, NEO, LEO, ZEC, SNX, ATOM, ANKR, and CEL. Of these, KSM rallied over 30% and surpassed the $ 230 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is still facing strong resistance near the $ 35,000 level. If BTC continues to fight near $ 35,000, there is a risk of another bearish reaction towards $ 32,200.

