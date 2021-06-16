Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin consolidates above support, this is what could trigger a new rally

Compartir

Bitcoin price is trading in a positive zone above the $ 40,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is likely to start a new rally if it clears the $ 41,200 resistance zone.

Bitcoin remained in a positive zone above the $ 39,000 and $ 40,000 levels. The price is currently well above $ 39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major trading triangle is forming with resistance near $ 40,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to start a new rally once it clears $ 40,650 and $ 41,200.

Bitcoin price remains high

Bitcoin started a new rally after it broke the key $ 38,500 resistance zone. BTC even rallied above the $ 40,000 resistance zone and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the price seems to be struggling above the $ 41,000 level. There were two attempts to gain strength above $ 41,000, but the bulls failed. The recent high formed near $ 41,384 before the price corrected lower. It fell below $ 40,500, but the bulls were active near $ 39,500.

A low is forming near $ 39,476 and the price is now consolidating in a range. It is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 41,384 to the low of $ 39,476.

On the upside, immediate resistance is forming near the $ 40,450 level. It is close to 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 41,384 to the low of $ 39,476. The first major resistance is near the $ 40,650 level. A major trading triangle is also forming with resistance near $ 40,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear break to the upside above the resistance of the triangle could trigger bullish moves. The next resistance is near the $ 41,200 level. A close above the $ 41,200 level is likely to signal a move towards the $ 43,500 level.

Dips Limited on BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 41,200 resistance, it could start a downward correction. An initial support to the downside is near the $ 40,000 level.

The first major support is near the $ 39.80 level and the lower trend line of the triangle. A downside break below the triangle support could push the price towards the $ 38,500 support level and the 100 hourly SMA.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is likely to return to the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is still above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 39,800, followed by $ 38,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 40,650, $ 41,200, and $ 43,500.