Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin Cash Analysis: Are You In Good Health To Keep Rising?

The entire crypto market has woken up by jumping strongly to the upside, and Bitcoin Cash has not missed this trend, if you want to discover where the price of this currency is likely going, check out this analysis.

At the time of this writing, BCH is trading at $ 492.30 accumulating a loss of 1.53% in the last 24 hours, but maintaining a gain of 24.60% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization of $ 9.256 million makes it the 12th position in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

This bifurcation of BTC, despite being very far from the leadership that its progenitor has, it has managed to maintain over time as an economic and fast network. This makes its user base grow steadily over time.

Today the average fee charged in the BCH network is $ 0.0086. Definitely an extremely low price. It is relevant to note that it has managed to remain fairly stable despite the latest market rise.

Average fee on the Bitcoin Cash network. Source: BitInfoCharts.

The number of transactions on this blockchain has also been increasing steadily, and in a much healthier way than what was seen in 2017. This reflects good adoption.

Currently, network activity has decreased considerably. This is the result of the general decline of the ecosystem, the same one that it hardly seems that we are getting rid of.

Daily transactions on the Bitcoin Cash network. Source: BitInfoCharts.

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: Daily Chart

Today from the daily BCH chart we see how the price has been involved in a short-term uptrend, thanks to the immediate resistance being broken and a new higher low was manufactured.

Yesterday the price was hampered by resistance at $ 524, leading to a brief correction. Now it looks like we will be seeing more gains in the next few hours.

The double bottom manufactured above $ 382 tells us that it is very likely that greater gains will be seen, but to further confirm the bullish scenario, we must first see the break of the resistance mentioned in the previous paragraph.

So far, the technical analysis of Bitcoin Cash indicates that the probabilities are positioned on the bullish side for the short term.

Bitcoin Cash daily chart technical analysis. Source: TradingView.

Weekly chart

In the time frame with weekly candles we see how the price is not yet very determined to generate greater profits.

However, the constant inability to set lower lows speaks of exhaustion on the part of sellers, and the possibility that the bottom of the decline has already been reached.

In the analysis of this Bitcoin Cash graph we also see the relevance of the resistance at $ 526, which must be crossed to invalidate the bearish direction that was brought in the medium term.

If this is achieved, the behavior below could be quite bullish. Even hoping for new highs would not be far-fetched.

Sure, the downside risk remains there, but it would only be alarming if support at $ 400 is lost. This would open the way to sales down to a minimum of $ 377.

