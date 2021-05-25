Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $ 100,000 This Year Despite Current Slump: Tom Lee

During an interview with CNBC on Monday, Wall Street strategist Tom Lee believes that Bitcoin (BTC / USD) still has the potential to hit $ 100,000 this year, despite the market crash.

I think that Bitcoin can go back above $ 100,000 despite the big correction it has gone through.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Bitcoin fell to $ 30,000 on May 19, representing a drop of more than 50% on the month. Although it has been slightly corrected, the cryptocurrency is still at the bearish level.

Bitcoin’s previous Bull circle did not witness a correction of up to 50%. For investors, this makes it a bit more difficult to believe that crypto will soon rebound to a new all-time high.

Bitcoin holders will receive their new wording very soon

However, Lee insists that Bitcoin still has a lot of upward movement. He stated that even though the asset is “extremely volatile,” those who hold onto the token will get their reward very soon.

He added that the nature of Bitcoin has always been hyper-volatile, so it is no surprise that it is losing so much in the market. But he expressed serious optimism that the asset will recover shortly.

Lee is the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors. He said he is still staying true to his words when, in December of last year, he said that Bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 in 2021.

Bitcoin has been very volatile recently

Although Bitcoin is still far from reaching that goal, it did exceptionally well when it was trading at $ 65,000 at a time on the market.

But the cryptocurrency has not crossed that mark and is currently struggling to climb $ 40,000. Bitcoin has been very volatile for the past two weeks as it battles against various market forces. Bitcoin has also faced a lot of challenges lately. It started with Tesla’s recent concern about the increased use of fossil fuels to mine Bitcoin. In short, China stepped up regulatory efforts on cryptocurrencies. These have contributed to the volatility of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency.