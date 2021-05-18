Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin (BTC) sees another major adoption, this time by a luxury yacht firm

The luxury yacht market is set to undergo a revolution as an industry leading player is enabling digital transactions with Bitcoin (BTC / USD) for the first time.

Prime Experiences company, with more than 1,400 customers each year, expects 40% growth with the introduction of the new payment method.

Platform that will be based on blockchain technology

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

According to the announcement, the new payment platform will be based on blockchain technology to provide more security for transactions.

The firm also projected that it could earn revenues of $ 6.5 million in 2022, basically from the personalized experiences it hosts for clients, as well as its yacht charter service.

Co-founded by two Colombians, Prime Experiences is headquartered in North America. He also has plans to have a future collaboration in Miami.

Prime Experiences wants to expand Bitcoin adoption in Miami

José David Tobón, president of the firm, stated that the company is in serious talks with Mayor Francis Suárez, who has always clamored for a friendly environment with cryptocurrencies.

Recently, he suggested that Miami residents should have the option of receiving their salaries in Bitcoin.

Miami has attracted increased interest from major companies like Google, Facebook, and Tesla. V has also touted the region as the next Silicon Valley due to the high level of interest from these companies. He stated,

Miami could be the next Silicon Valley as most large companies look to enter the city.

Bitcoin sees increased adoption for payments

The adoption of Bitcoin as a payment method has expanded in recent years, as more services in different industries are now choosing to accept cryptocurrencies. It was initially the currency of choice for many web-based services. But now more physical entities are accepting the cryptocurrency, including baseball teams, music schools, auction houses, and real estate firms.