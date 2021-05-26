Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin (BTC) miners in China are about to face severe measures

China is making its sanctions on Bitcoin miners even harsher after its Inner Mongolia regional government established a stricter punishment for offenders.

On Tuesday, the Inner Mongolia National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) issued a proposal, outlining 8 areas that are perceived as illegal for cryptocurrency mining activities.

This comes just a week after the Chinese government hinted that it will begin a massive crackdown on Bitcoin mining activities.

A Plot to Reduce the Environmental Impact of Bitcoin Mining

According to the previous notice, the Chinese government says it is stepping up efforts to ban mining operations in the country due to its environmental implications. He said that the extreme emission of carbon through crypto mining is in direct contrast to the country’s goals of reducing carbon emissions.

The NDRC has opened its portal for public comment on the guideline from May 25 to June 1 before a final decision is made.

Strong impact on cryptocurrency prices

Last week, the crypto community in China went into a frenzy after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He announced that the government is seeking to crack down on Bitcoin trading and mining.

He stated that the motive was to avoid the “transmission of individual risks to the social sphere.”

The comments were in line with China’s intentions to accelerate its four-year crackdown on Bitcoin trading and related activities.

But Inner Mongolia’s latest draft proposal is specifically aimed at Internet and telecom companies that are engaged in virtual currency mining. According to the NDRC, if these companies are involved in cryptocurrency mining, they could lose their business license in the country.

The situation in China has also affected the price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD), as the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world has lost more than 30% following the announcement of the vice premier.